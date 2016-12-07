7 Super Popular Natural Makeup Products to Add to Your Stash 

Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

If you’ve used conventional beauty products your entire life, making the switch to natural makeup is no doubt going to be a confusing journey. And chances are, you probably aren’t as familiar with the brand names, and even formulas, as you are with the big brands you see in every drugstore aisle. That means a lot of trial and error, which could also mean a lot of $$$. As if changing up your foundation wasn’t scary enough…

So to save you the cash and frustration of buying lipstick tube after lipstick tube, we checked in with Credo Beauty, a brand that specializes in green beauty, to get the scoop on their top-selling natural makeup products. Here’s a few to know about now, according to the VP of Merchandising and Planning at Credo Beauty, Annie Jackson. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

RMS Magic Luminizer

"Because I have Living Luminizer on my desk, in my car, in my bag and in my bathroom—it is an understatement to say I was excited about Magic Luminizer.  Somehow the glow is so subtle, but dramatic at the same time. It is like your first sip of really good champagne." 

Credo Beauty $38 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Gressa Eye Tint

"Aureo is my favorite of the 3 shades—such a blendable, rich formula that turns into velvety goodness. Many times I will use a darker shade as a liner to give some dimension."

Credo Beauty $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Vapour Atmosphere Soft Focus Foundation

"This is such a nourishing formula, and it leaves a soft satin finish on your skin. Vapour are not only pioneers of organic and clean beauty, but the masters of complexion."

Credo Beauty $50 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Nu Evolution Mascara

"My guess is I am like most women—when I find a mascara I love, I stick with it. So it was hard to branch out and try a new one. I am so glad I did. There are nourishing oils that almost feel like they are conditioning my lashes while applying a rich, black layer of volume."

Credo Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Kjaer Weis Lipstick

"Kjaer Weis has such exceptional formulas—when they announced their new lipstick launch it was like Christmas. Packaging that looks and feels like jewelry and killer shades packed with nourishing ingredients, you would think you could not ask for more. But it is also refillable. Score."

Credo Beauty $56 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Illuminating Primer

"This primer so deliciously melts into your skin with a lovely luminosity that smooths any line or wrinkle." 

Credo Beauty $36 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Jillian Dempsey Jet Black Eyeliner

"I try a lot of products. This is one I will never be without. It has an incredibly rich color, a soft and blendable formula, and is full of exquisite, nourishing clean ingredients like jojoba and shea butter."

Credo Beauty $20 SHOP NOW

