6 Prom-Perfect Lip and Nail Polish Pairings

Courtesy
Once you’ve found the perfect prom dress, the work doesn’t stop there. On the big night no detail is too small and along with accessorizing your frock with standout shoes, jewelry, and bag, an on-point makeup look is also a top priority. With a kaleidoscope of nail polish options and lip colors to pick from, choosing the right polish and lipstick to complement your prom look can take almost as much time as you spent in fitting rooms trying on all those dresses. We’ve saved you some time in your prom prep schedule by teaming up six nail polish and lip duos that will wear well with a bevy of dresses, no matter your prom style.
REALATED: The Prettiest Celeb Hair and Makeup Looks to Steal for Prom
1 of 6 Courtesy
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gin Fizz and Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Vegas Post Apocalyptic
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy
The Estée Edit By Estée Lauder The Barest Lip Color in Au Natural And Essie Nail Color in Peach Daiquiri
3 of 6 Courtesy
Lancome Paris L’Absolu-Rouge in Saffron Silk And Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Rhapsody Red
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy
Clinique Pop Glaze Sheer Lip Color & Primer in Melon Drop And Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in 618 Vibrato
Advertisement
Advertisement