6 Prom-Perfect Lip and Nail Polish Pairings

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Apr 03, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Once you’ve found the perfect prom dress, the work doesn’t stop there. On the big night no detail is too small and along with accessorizing your frock with standout shoes, jewelry, and bag, an on-point makeup look is also a top priority. With a kaleidoscope of nail polish options and lip colors to pick from, choosing the right polish and lipstick to complement your prom look can take almost as much time as you spent in fitting rooms trying on all those dresses.  We’ve saved you some time in your prom prep schedule by teaming up six nail polish and lip duos that will wear well with a bevy of dresses, no matter your prom style. 

REALATED: The Prettiest Celeb Hair and Makeup Looks to Steal for Prom 

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gin Fizz and Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Vegas Post Apocalyptic 

Vibrant lipstick and shimmery fingertips are a winning team fit for a night of dancing. 

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26; sephora.com. Smith & Cult Nail Polish, $18; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

The Estée Edit By Estée Lauder The Barest Lip Color in Au Natural And Essie Nail Color in Peach Daiquiri 

A soft nude lip and sunny peach polish are a seasonal pairing that’s also prom night-ready.  

The Estee Edit by Estee Lauder The Barest Lip Color, $22; sephora.com. Essie Nail Color, $9; dermstore.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

Lancome Paris L’Absolu-Rouge in Saffron Silk And Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Rhapsody Red 

Bring some Old Hollywood glamour to prom night with a classic red monochromatic lip and nail polish duo. 

Lancome Paris L’Absolu-Rouge Lipstick, $31; lancome-usa.com. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, $10; drugstore.com

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Clinique Pop Glaze Sheer Lip Color & Primer in Melon Drop And Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in 618 Vibrato 

This gorgeous combo will go hand-in-hand with everything from a classic LBD to airy pastel frocks. 

Clinique Pop Glaze Sheer Lip Color & Primer, $18; nordstrom.com. Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer, $27; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Brigitte And JINSoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Aero 

Not into bold lip shades? No problem! Slick on this subtle pink pout and let your nails take center stage by painting them a bright blue.

NARS Audacious Lipstick, $32; narscosmetics.com. JINSoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer, $18; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

NYX Extra Creamy Round Lipstick in Medusa And Givenchy Beauty Nail Polish in Beige Mousseline 

A shimmery plum bullet and warm beige polish hits all the right trend notes.

NYX Extra Creamy Round Lipstick, $4; nyxcosmetics.com. Givenchy Beauty Nail Polish, $22; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!