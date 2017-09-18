4 Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Just Makeup

Sure, you've had a year to plan, but if you find yourself costume-less ten minutes before your Halloween party, don’t freak: We tapped makeup artist Samantha Dametta of Rouge New York makeup studio for fast options that can be executed with makeup only. (Floral crown or fawn ears optional.)

Fawn

What You’ll Need:

L’Oréal Infallible Lacquer Gel Eye Liner in Blackest Black ($7; amazon.com)

NARS Casino Bronzing Powder ($49; sephora.com)

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4; target.com)

A neutral lip gloss

Flower crown is optional.

How to Get The Look:

1. Prep your skin and apply foundation as normal before lining your lids—both top and bottom—with black gel liner.

2. Add a wing at the outer corners of your eyes, and a flick outside the tear ducts at your inner corners.

3. With a warm, deep bronzer, contour heavily in the hollows of your cheekbones and around the hairline.

4. Use a white cream pencil to add spots in an upward pattern along your cheekbones.

5. Use the black gel liner to draw a heart shape at the tip of your nose.

6. Coat lips with a neutral gloss.

7. Add a floral or leaf-y crown to complete the look.

Mermaid

What You'll Need:

H&M Fishnets Tights ($13; hm.com)

NYX Face and Body Glitter ($6; walgreens.com)

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Haight, Flash, Asphyxia, and Gravity ($19; sephora.com)

L’Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($10; amazon.com)

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in rogue Envy ($10; target.com)

Seashells, to be glued on bobby pins (find them at your local craft store) are optional.

How to Get The Look:

1. Prep your skin and apply base makeup as normal.

2. Stretch the fishnet stocking over your forehead; use a metallic teal eyeshadow and a medium powder brush to stipple the color on top of the fishnet (this will create the appearance of scales).

3. Dab illuminator on the tops of your cheekbones, and over the scales you just created.

4. Blend varying shades of purple eyeshadows on lids to create a colorful smokey eye, and add illuminator under the brow bone. (Bonus points for false lashes.)

5. Use your index finger to tap glitter onto the center of lids; finish with setting spray.

6. Top lips with the gloss.

Scarecrow

What You’ll Need:

CoverGirl Blush in Plumberry Glow 140 ($3; target.com)

CoverGirl Intensify Me Liquid Liner in Black ($7; target.com)

Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick ($18; nordstrom.com)

Straw hat is optional.

How to Get The Look:

1. Prep skin and apply base makeup as normal.

2. Smile, and apply the bright blush on the apples of your cheeks in a circular motion.

3. Use a liquid liner to create five “stitches” of varying sizes on the face and neck.

Glam Cat

What You’ll Need:

CoverGirl Intensify Me Liquid Liner in Black ($7; target.com)

Ardell Individual Cluster Lashes in Medium ($5; cvs.com)

Cat ears and green colored contacts are optional.

How to Get The Look:

1. Prep skin and apply base makeup as normal.

2. Use liquid eye liner to create an exaggerate cat eye.

3. Add individual clusters of false lashes to emphasize the shape of the eye.

4. Use the same liner to draw a heart shape at the time of the nose.

5. Use the same liner to draw a line from your nose to Cupid’s bow, then add whiskers.