This Is the BB Cream InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

It’s my goal to look a little sweaty at all times—and not just because I love working out. I genuinely love the healthy and youthful look of my skin when it’s touched with a glistening dew. Now, I prefer that dewiness to be the result of luminous foundation and creamy highlighter, not actual perspiration dripping down my forehead and settling on my cheeks. Anything liquid-based product that reflects light gets me going in that direction, but I’ve never truly reached peak glow until I tried 3LAB Aqua BB SPF 40 ($100; barneys.com).

Pricey? Yes. Worth it? Definitely.

Throughout the years, I've learned that makeup can only account for half of your skin’s glow. Skincare products, like moisturizers, serums, and yes, even sunscreen are key and serve as the foundation. 3LAB took this skincare-first approach into their BB cream. For starters, the “aqua” in the name clues you in on the rosewater-infused formula, and it has an impressive SPF 40 to boot. I tend to prefer formulas that don’t have SPF built-in because I feel like they oxidize quickly, so its effectiveness was a surprise that also eliminated one of my steps in the AM.

It’s a cushion compact, so the fluid releases once you press down on it with the blending pad that comes in the case. The liquid is very light and secures a sheer, barely-there coverage that naturally evens out your skin tone and hides and redness or blotchiness you might be experiencing. This is key for me, a woman who has had rosy cheeks since the day she was born but still wants her freckles to shine through.

I press down on the compact about four times to get the coverage that I like, but you can keep building and it won’t cake up—it perfectly melts into your skin. The only downside that I’ve found is not in how it performs, but the fact that it’s only currently available in three different tones—light, medium, and dark.

When topped off with a cocktail of the dewy-giving shades in the RMS Beauty Luminizer Quad ($48; bloomingdales.com), I can achieve the type of glow you only get after—well, you know—and maybe a 45-minute Pilates class.