Created for high performance by female athletes, this hypoallergenic powder is free of fragrance, oils, and parabens; and its combo of the anti-bacterial brush and anti-inflammatory SPF 30 mineral powder prevents irritation. Even though touch-ups are a cinch with this portable potion, we doubt you'll need it since it's both sweat- and water-resistant.

Sweat Cosmetics Twist-Brush + Translucent Mineral Powder