The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Award season is in full swing and celebrities continue to deliver unforgettable red carpet beauty looks. At the 2017 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Taraji P. Henson’s asymmetrical bob and Emma Stone’s emerald and gold eyeshadow are just a few of the jaw-dropping hair and makeup moments we can’t stop thinking about. We put together a list of the best hair and makeup we saw on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the best beauty looks of the night!

Michelle Dockery 

Did Michelle Dockery shade match her lipstick to her multicolored striped evening gown? The creamy red-orange NARS Lipstick in Heat Wave ($28; sephora.com) was nearly identical to the hues in her dress, while her full, well-grommed brows ignited envy in all of us. To complete her look, Dockery opted for a simple yet chic slicked-back hairstyle. 

Maisie Williams 

Williams’s dark gothic lip gave her retro tousled waves a modern twist. Her pro Ryan Richman help the actress’s waves look full by prepping her hair with MOP’s Lemongrass Volume Shampoo ($20; mopproducts.com), and kept the finished style flyaway-free by running MOP’s Orange Peel Molding Cream ($22; mopproducts.com) throughout with his fingertips.

Claire Foy 

The Crown’s Claire Foy got everything right in the fashion and beauty departments at the 2017 SAG Awards, from her fluttery lashes to her lace Valentino gown to her pink glossy lips to her effortless chignon. To create her updo, celebrity hairstylist Jillian Halouska applied Matrix Style Link Blowout Skinny Queen ($20; matrix.com) on damp hair before creating a center part and blow-drying. Next, she separated face-framing strands on each side and twist each piece back with a blow dryer. Then, she used Matrix Style Link Over Achiever ($18; matrix.com) to create texture and pulled the hair into a low ponytail and pinned the hair into a chignon, using Matrix Style Link Style Fixer  ($18; matrix.com) to secure the entire look.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s SAG Awards beauty look was a testament to the fact that you can never go wrong with red lipstick and glowy skin. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips prepped Teigen’s skin using superstar La Mer products—first massaging in La Mer Renewel Oil ($130; nordstrom.com) and then applying La Mer Crème de la Mer ($170; nordstrom.com). After she finished off with the skin, which included lots of TLC around the eyes and lips, and applied foundation, concealer, highlighter, and blush, Phillips reached for a cult-classic red lipstick tube, one we can only assume you have in your own beauty arsenal. Yep, MAC Lady Danger ($17; nordstrom.com).

To create the loose, Old Hollywood waves that completed her tuxedo dress, celebrity hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu relied on the power of TRESemmé Beauty-Full Volume Touchable Bounce Mousse ($5; walmart.com) for extra volume. 

Sophia Bush 

Bush made a case for matching your eye makeup to your gown with her pink shadow and we are all for it.

Kate Hudson

Vampy lips were in at the 2017 SAG Awards, and no one demonstrated the trend better than Kate Hudson, who walked the red carpet in a tulle paneled black dress that gave off the goth vibe. She paired her dark, cranberry matte lipstick with a super straight, flyaway-free hairstyle and shimmery neutral shadow. 

Naomie Harris

Now this is how you do effortless red carpet beauty. Harris’s nude lip and tousled texture is a look we’ll be recreating for months to come.

Gretchen Mol

Mol’s retro waves and radiant complexion was the epitome of red carpet glamour. Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant & Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Martin got the The Manchester by the Sea star’s skin glowing by prepping it with Honest Beauty’s Everything Organic Facial Oil ($55; honestbeauty.com).

Sofia Vergara

A bold crimson lip is always a good idea. Vergara’s standout shade came courtesy of COVERGIRL’s Outlast All-Day Color & Gloss in Richest Red ($8; target.com). “This product has amazing staying power and will last for the whole show,” the actress’s pro Kayleen McAdams said.

Yara Shahidi

Forget the middle part. Yara Shahidi’s slick, deep part has us reaching for our combs ASAP.

Kirsten Dunst

The secret to Dunst’s effortless Parisian waves: a fresh haircut. The Hidden Figures star’s hairstylist Renato Campora gave her strands a lot of layers before styling them for added texture and movement. 

Campora parted Dunst’s hair down the middle and ran Dove’s Curl Defining Mousse ($4; target.com) from roots to ends. Next, he roughed dried it using his hands and a blow dryer to enhance her natural texture. Campora followed up by spritzing Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) all over for even more volume before he created her waves.  After, the pro took a 1.5-inch curling iron and used it on medium sections of hair to create Dunst’s loose curls. Once the waves were set, Campora spritzed them with Dove’s Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com) so the style stayed in place throughout awards night.

Kerry Washington

How do you make slicked-back hair look even more edgy? Just add a smoky eye like Kerry Washington.

Michelle Williams

We didn’t think it was possible to fall in love with a hairstyle as much as we adore Williams’s platinum blonde pixie cut.

Taraji P. Henson

Cookie Lyon would definitely think Henson’s asymmetrical bob is fierce.

Emma Stone 

You can always count on Emma Stone for impeccable eyeshadow. The La La Land actress showed up the the 2017 SAG Awards wearing NARS' Eye Paint in Snake Eyes ($26; sephora.com), a dark green smoked out eyeshadow, and gold shimmer accenting the inner corners of her eyes. As for her lipstick and hairstyle? The Hollywood A-lister demonstrated the vintage 1940s vibes of her Oscar-nominated flick with an extreme side part, and cascading waves that her stylist Mara Roszak created using ghd's Curbve 1" Classic Curl Iron ($199; sephora.com). Roszak kept the look extra shiny thanks to a spritz of L'Oreal Paris's Advanced Haircare Nutrigloss Shine Elixir Treatment ($6; target.com). 

Nicole Kidman

Kidman’s hairstylist Kylee Heath stayed true to the rock and roll vibe of her green sequined dress by twisting her hair up into a low, loose chignon. The pro prepped the actress’s damp hair with Dove Absolute Curls Serum ($6; target.com) and gave her strands a side part before blow-drying them smooth. Next, she added a bit of texture working with an 11/4-inch curling iron from the back up and forward, lightly spritzing each section with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com).

To create the actual updo, Heath gathered Kidman’s hair into a low ponytail and left the front part out. Then, she pulled back the left side and spritzed it with hairspray before joining it with the ponytail and securing it with an elastic. Finally, the pro broke the ponytail into four sections, lightly combed and teased each one, and pinned it into the low chignon. The final touch was spraying Dove’s Flexible Hold Hairspray all over to ensure the style held up on the red carpet.

Janelle Monae

The actress’s pretty berry lip and eyeshadow brightened up her monochromatic floral gown and hair accessories. Monae’s makeup artist Jessica Smalls used the shades in COVERGIRL’s Roses Tru Naked Eyeshadow Palette ($8; target.com) to create her soft, sultry smoky eye.

On Monae’s lips, the pro applied COVERGIRL’s dual-ended Outlast All-Day Color & Gloss in Vivid Violet ($8; target.com). “Start the application at the center of the lips and work your way out using Outlast All Day Color & Gloss in Vivid Violet, which gives off an intense lip color and will stay put all night long,” Smalls said. “By using this technique, the center of the lip is more concentrated with color, making the lips appear fuller.”

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco’s luminous skin looked was just as ethereal as her pastel pink down. Her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg prepped the actress’s complexion with the trio of Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask ($45; kiehls.com), Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($48; kiehls.com), and Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream ($60; kiehls.com) to give her complexion that hydrated glow. The pro used St. Tropez's new One Night Only Finishing Gloss (available March 2017; sttropeztan.com) to highlight her arms, décolletage, and face for extra radiance. 

Cuoco's hairstylist Cervando Maldonado kept the romantic vibe going by styling the acrtress's hair in a loose, tousled chignon. He achieved her effortless texture by spraying Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Dry Shampoo ($5; walmart.com) as he twisted her hair up.

Viola Davis

Davis never fails to look glamorous on the red carpet. At the SAG awards the actress's subtle neutral makeup and wavy bob was subtle, but didn't fail to stand out. 

Natalie Portman

Portman's soft, tousled updo kept the stunning details of her Dior dress the focus. Her stylist Bryce Scarlett relied on MarulaOil Rare Oil Style Perfecting Serum ($28; raremarula.com) to keep the actress's French twist frizz-free and shiny. 

