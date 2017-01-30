The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen’s SAG Awards beauty look was a testament to the fact that you can never go wrong with red lipstick and glowy skin. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips prepped Teigen’s skin using superstar La Mer products—first massaging in La Mer Renewel Oil ($130; nordstrom.com) and then applying La Mer Crème de la Mer ($170; nordstrom.com). After she finished off with the skin, which included lots of TLC around the eyes and lips, and applied foundation, concealer, highlighter, and blush, Phillips reached for a cult-classic red lipstick tube, one we can only assume you have in your own beauty arsenal. Yep, MAC Lady Danger ($17; nordstrom.com).

To create the loose, Old Hollywood waves that completed her tuxedo dress, celebrity hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu relied on the power of TRESemmé Beauty-Full Volume Touchable Bounce Mousse ($5; walmart.com) for extra volume.