This Insta-Famous Teen Transforms Herself Into Iconic Characters   

Instagram user bewitchedquills has officially mastered the selfie game, but more than that, she's mastered the makeup game. Somehow, she is able to transform herself into classic movie stars with such a likeness that it'll make you do a double take just to make sure she isn't really Belle or Audrey or Scarlett O' Hara. The makeup transformations are garnering attention from media and other users, so we're not alone in how impressed we are with her talent.

Her name is Annelies van Overbeek, she's 17 years old and based in Belgium. Scroll through her IG feed and you'll quickly learn she has a soft spot for vintage, hence the number of classic starlet recreations she does.

Here she is as Belle, from Beauty and the Beast.

And here she as Vivien Leigh, as Scarlett O'Hara, from Gone with the Wind

My first Vivien Leigh recreation simply had to be Scarlett O'Hara from Gone with the Wind. 💕 #vivienleigh #gonewiththewind #vintage #scarletohara #friends_of_faces_and_style A photo posted by Annelies van Overbeek (@bewitchedquills) on May 8, 2016 at 6:32am PDT

This adorable Audrey Hepburn take has to be one of our favorites. She's done Audrey a number of times.

Coincidentally my 'Sabrina' earrings came in the mail today and I figured I had try them on properly today! 💕 they are slightly oval and not round, but I love them either way. #audrey #audreyhepburn #sabrina #audreyhepburnlookalike A photo posted by Annelies van Overbeek (@bewitchedquills) on May 4, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

Annelies also does general vintage looks versus identical recreations of a certain star. For example, here she is as an Edwardian babe:

And here she is as a flapper girl from the roaring '20s:

Staring right into your soul 👁 #1920s #vintage #flappergirl A photo posted by Annelies van Overbeek (@bewitchedquills) on Mar 23, 2016 at 9:02am PDT

That's only the beginning of it. We implore that you check out the rest of her feed as soon as you get a chance.