12 Time-Saving Beauty Products to Get You Through Daylight Saving Time

We have a love/hate relationship with daylight saving time. After months of a dark winter with sub-zero temperatures, we can’t wait to soak in the extra sunlight but hate that it means moving our clocks forward and sacrificing an hour of beauty sleep every night. Instead of getting up even earlier to completely get through your regular routine, hit snooze and make up for some of your lost z’s by swapping a few streamlining products into your morning lineup. Below, before we have to officially spring forward (2:00 a.m. on March 13 to be exact), we’ve compiled a complete collection of time-saving beauty products you can use to hack your routine. 

Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo

Didn't hit the shower in time? A dry shampoo is a quick fix that will absorb oil and give flat, lifeless hair a much needed lift. Bonus: Elizabeth And James’s dry shampoo is conveniently infused with its Nirvana White fragrance, perfect for when spritzing your go-to scent before heading out the door is shuffled down on your priority list. 

$28; sephora.com

Julep Beauty Ta Da! Quick Dry Polish Drops

There’s nothing cute about chipped nail polish. If you must touch up your manicure in the morning, follow up by applying one or two drops of Julep Beauty’s quick dry polish drops. 

$14; nordstrom.com

Urban Decay Naked 24/7 Glide-On Double-Ended Eye Pencil 

Use this double-ended waterproof pencil to create an everyday eye look in less than three minutes flat. Line your lids along the lash line with its darker side, and use the shimmery lighter shade as a shadow or in the creases to brighten up your eyes. 

$18; urbandecay.com

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Contour & Highlight Palette

Finding the perfect coordinating highlighter and contour shades can be just as tough as mastering the technique itself. This palette simplifies defining and sculpting your features by including complimentary shades you can use to quickly contour in one go. 

$13; walgreens.com

Make Up For Ever Camouflage Cream Palette Color Correct & Concealer

Instead of wasting time digging through your makeup drawer for all the different shades you need to cover and conceal every imperfection from redness to dark under eye circles, use this handy palette that has you covered—literally.

$40; sephora.com

NARS The Multiple in Orgasm

After you’ve evened out your base, finish your entire makeup routine with one stick. Using your fingers, apply this universally flattering creamy shimmery pink on your cheeks and lips for a natural flush and hint of color, and across your eyelids to make eyes look wide awake.

$39; narscosmetics.com

Lancome Paris Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Foundation Compact

This easy to apply lightweight foundation not only provides buildable coverage to create an even base, its formula is also brightening and hydrating to repair dry skin. 

$47; lancome-usa.com

Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur

Sometimes, we have second thoughts after applying a bold lip. If you suddenly aren’t feeling so bold, this handy lip pencil has a smudger on one end that allows you to swiftly blur the color for a more subdued lip. 

$8; target.com

Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer, Coconut Oil 

You’ve probably allotted time to shower, but who has time to stand in the bathroom afterwards to wait for their moisturizer to absorb before getting dressed. A wet skin moisturizer solves this dilemma by making moisturizing part of your in-shower routine. Before stepping out of the shower, apply Jergen’s moisturizer to wet skin, dry-off with your towel and continue on with the rest of your morning. 

$6; drugstore.com

Glossier Priming Moisturizer 

Shed some minutes off of your skin care regime with a moisturizer that also primes and preps your skin for makeup. This priming moisturizer hydrates skin and eliminates redness for an even complexion, and will help keep your makeup in place throughout the day. 

$25; glossier.com

Bumble and bumble Don't Blow It 

Not only is air-drying your hair healthier for your mane than frying it with hot tools, it’s also a timesaver. Work Bumble and bumble’s Don’t Blow It through damp, towel-dried hair to prevent frizz and enhance your hair’s natural texture and volume. 

$31; sephora.com

