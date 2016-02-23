10 Great Pencils to Replace Every Item in Your Makeup Bag

Erin Lukas
Feb 23, 2016

If you’ve ever had a bottle of bronzer explode in your bag, you know that the shimmery liquid looks better on your face than on your wallet, phone, and whatever else you might have stashed in your purse. The simplest way to avoid this disaster? Pencils. Just as effective as their powdery palette and liquid counterparts, an all-stick makeup routine is lighter and compact, TSA-friendly if you’re traveling, and most importantly, spill-resistant. Read on for 10 pencils to swap into your makeup bag, stat. No sharpeners required!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Concealer

Eliminate messy brushes that eventually dry out with this creamy concealer pencil. It’s highly pigmented and easily blends so you can hone in on dark spots or dot away blemishes for a natural, even finish.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Foundation

If you’ve ever experienced a leaking foundation bottle in the bottom of your bag, you know that switching to a pencil form is a no-brainer. Not only does it make applying foundation on-the-go almost effortless, but also allows you to target problem areas and touch them up throughout the day.  

3 of 10 Courtesy

Eyeshadow

Smoky, highlight, shade, or define, with this velvety waterproof pencil, the eye makeup options are endless.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Eyeliner

A gel formula glides on smoothly so you get a perfect, straight line with little effort required. An added bonus: This one never has to be sharpened!

5 of 10 Courtesy

Lips

After lining and filling your lips with one of these pencils, you’ll forget what your beauty routine was like BP (Before Pencil). Each long-lasting shade packs just as much pigment as your favorite bullets, without ever drying out your lips.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Blush

We’re all for any way we can further streamline our routines. This blush adds a soft flush to cheeks and doubles as a subtle lip tint that’s great for everyday wear.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Contour

Whether you're a first-timer or a pro, this set of pencils simplifies contouring your way to defined and sculpted facial features. The highlighter, contour, and bronzer all glide on creamy for buildable coverage that allows for a sheer or more sculpted look. If you’re in the mood for just a highlight or bronzer, use the individual pencils to get the job done without having to add another product to your bag.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Brows

Cheat your way to perfect brows with this double-sided pencil. One end is for filling in areas where hair is sparse, and the other is a defining wax to shape and control unruly hairs.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Lip Liner

Hourglass’s liner goes on smoothly to easily line lips, but it can also be used as an all-over color thanks to its built-in brush for even application. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

Primer

This pencil is guaranteed to become the new MVP of your makeup bag. The multi-purpose primer can be used as a liner to prevent bleeding lipstick, a color corrector that zaps red blemishes, an eyeshadow primer, and corrector of eyeliner mistakes.

