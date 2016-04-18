10 Beauty Industry Pros You Have to Follow on Snapchat

Instagram may be the go-to place for beauty buffs to pick up new tips and trends, but thanks to a rotating mix of wacky, weird, and completely hilarious filters, Snapchat is quickly becoming the new platform for celebrity hair and makeup artists to give us a behind-the-scenes look of their work and famous clients like we've never seen it before. Unlike Instagram where you can scroll back on a feed as far as you like, Snapchat stories only last for 24 hours, so you better take note of any tutorials you see. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite beauty industry pros that snap away regularly that you need to follow.