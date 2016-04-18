10 Beauty Industry Pros You Have to Follow on Snapchat

Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
Erin Lukas
Apr 18, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Instagram may be the go-to place for beauty buffs to pick up new tips and trends, but thanks to a rotating mix of wacky, weird, and completely hilarious filters, Snapchat is quickly becoming the new platform for celebrity hair and makeup artists to give us a behind-the-scenes look of their work and famous clients like we've never seen it before. Unlike Instagram where you can scroll back on a feed as far as you like, Snapchat stories only last for 24 hours, so you better take note of any tutorials you see. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite beauty industry pros that snap away regularly that you need to follow. 

1 of 10 Instagram/@jenatkinhair

Jen Atkin 

Handle: jenatkinhair

What to Expect: As the go-to hairstylist of the Kardashians, and Chrissy Teigen and creator of her line, Ouai Haircare, you can expect to see tutorials galore, product recommendations, and a filtered selfie or two. 

2 of 10 Instagram/@hudabeauty

Huda Kattan

Handle: realhudabeauty

What to Expect: The Dubai-based beauty blogger turned entrepreneur whose line Huda Beauty is about to add lip contours to its lineup of false lashes, snaps silly snaps of her travels and daily beauty routine.

3 of 10 Instagram/@ctilburymakeup

Charlotte Tilbury

Handle: ctilburymakeup

What to Expect: Go behind the scenes of Tilbury's namesake makeup line with product sneak-peeks, behind-the-scenes at events, and Tilbury working on some of her famous clients like Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Culpo. 

4 of 10 Instagram/@makeupbymario

Mario Dedivanovic  

Handle: makeupbymario

What to Expect: Dedianovic is the makeup artist Kim Kardashian turns to when she's in need of the perfect contour. When he's not sharing his secrets in one of his infamous master classes, he's snapping them to his followers. 

 

5 of 10 Instagram/@storyofmailife

Mai Quynh

Handle: wheresdrake

What to Expect: Quynh is worth a follow for her mini product reviews and behind-the-scenes snaps of the makeup looks she regularly creates for Saoirse Ronan, and Chloe Grace Moretz. 

6 of 10 Instagram/@hungvanngo

Hung Vanngo

Handle: hungvanngo

What to Expect: Regular guest appearances from celebrities like Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore are just a few reasons why you should follow this highly-skilled makeup artist on Snapchat. 

7 of 10 Instagram/@patmcgrathreal

Pat McGrath 

Handle: patmcgrathreal

What to Expect: The highly-sought after industry veteran's debut Snapchat story was a behind the scenes look at the makeup she created for Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Fall 2016 runway show. We can't think of a better reason to follow her. 

8 of 10 Instagram/@patricktta

Patrick Ta

Handle: patricktta

What to Expect: When Ta isn't Snapping the red carpet-ready makeup looks he's just finished on stars like Shay Mitchell, and Gigi Hadid, he's using arguably what's everyone's favorite filter: the puppy. 

9 of 10 Instagram/@sarahpotempa

Sarah Potempa

Handle: sarahpotempa

What to Expect: As creator of the Beachwaver, expect to see a lot of tutorials for the perfect lived-in waves in-between photo shoots snaps featuring celebrities like Lea Michele, and Emily Blunt. 

10 of 10 Instagram/@katehudson

Mark Townsend

Handle: marktownsend1

What to Expect: When Townsend isn't showing his followers a behind-the-scenes look as he cares for the manes of celebrities like Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, and Rachel McAdams, he's letting makeup artists test products on him. 

