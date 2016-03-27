10 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Won't Want to Miss on Instagram

We love when our favorite celebrities share beauty tips with us, but when it comes to a A-list trick or two, there's no better source than their makeup artists' Instagram accounts. From shots of Beyoncé's artist Sir John, getting her #flawless for her Formation music video, to Chanel's lead artist Tom Pecheux creating the brand's Fall 2016 quilted eyeshadow look backstage at PFW, your scrolling is about to get a whole lot prettier. Just click follow to these 10 top celebrity makeup artists below.
1. SIR JOHN
Sometimes even Beyoncé does not wake up like this, which is where Sir John B steps in. He’s the hands behind Bey’s glowing, #flawless face.
2. PATRICK TA
Shay Mitchell, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Olivia Munn are amongst the fans of Patrick Ta's signature laidback glam and smoky eye makeup looks.
3. ROBIN BLACK
Your feed will be anything but boring once you add Robin Black to it. The sought-after L.A. makeup artist (who also photographs her own work) has the uncanny ability to create makeup looks that are quirky, but breathtakingly pretty at the same time.
4. CHARLOTTE TILBRUY
Every product from Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous makeup line is covetable, and her Instagram feed makes it easy to see why. The industry legend counts Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani, and Sienna Miller amongst her clients.
5. MARIO DEDIVANOVIC
As the go-to artist of Kim Kardashian who also hosts master classes so fans can learn his technique, Mario Dedivanovic is the king of contouring.
6. PATI DUBROFF
It's hard to name an A-list star Pati Dubroff hasn't worked with. The artist's classic, yet distinguishable looks are favored by Dakota Johnson, Kate Bosworth, Miley Cyrus, and Angelina Jolie, to name a few.
7. PAT MCGRATH
In the beauty world, it's tough to come across an artist that's more in-demand than Pat McGrath. She's worked on just about every celebrity and runway imaginable, not to mention her own collection of beauty products instantly sell-out.
8. JOYCE BONELLI
No one helps the Kardashians keep up with their ever-changing makeup looks quite like Joyce Bonelli.
9. MYLAH MORALES
Mylah Morales work, work, work, work, work's her magic on Rihanna on a regular basis.
10. TOM PECHEUX
Not only does Cara Delevingne Mariah Carey, and Gisele Bündchen have Tom Pecheux on speed dial, but as the lead artist for Chanel, he also created the brand's quilted eyeshadow look from their Fall 2016 show.