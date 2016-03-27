10 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Won't Want to Miss on Instagram

We love when our favorite celebrities share beauty tips with us, but when it comes to a A-list trick or two, there's no better source than their makeup artists' Instagram accounts. From shots of Beyoncé's artist Sir John, getting her #flawless for her Formation music video, to Chanel's lead artist Tom Pecheux creating the brand's Fall 2016 quilted eyeshadow look backstage at PFW, your scrolling is about to get a whole lot prettier. Just click follow to these 10 top celebrity makeup artists below.

1. SIR JOHN

#GameDay 🏈 #superbowl50 #WatchMeWork💪🏽🕶 📸 @robins_robin #BKxSJ A photo posted by S I R J O H N (@sjblife) on Feb 7, 2016 at 8:58am PST

Sometimes even Beyoncé does not wake up like this, which is where Sir John B steps in. He’s the hands behind Bey’s glowing, #flawless face.

2. PATRICK TA

Never Working When I'm With @shaym 👭 #NYC A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Sep 21, 2015 at 3:08pm PDT

Shay Mitchell, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Olivia Munn are amongst the fans of Patrick Ta's signature laidback glam and smoky eye makeup looks.

3. ROBIN BLACK

From the #BeautyIsBoring archives... One of my favorite Polaroid moments with @athenawilson. A photo posted by beautyisboring_ (@beautyisboring_) on Mar 20, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

Your feed will be anything but boring once you add Robin Black to it. The sought-after L.A. makeup artist (who also photographs her own work) has the uncanny ability to create makeup looks that are quirky, but breathtakingly pretty at the same time.

4. CHARLOTTE TILBRUY

Love this gorgeous girl @gwenstefani @vanityfair #gwenstefani #vanityfair A photo posted by Charlotte Tilbury (@ctilburymakeup) on Feb 29, 2016 at 2:43pm PST

Every product from Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous makeup line is covetable, and her Instagram feed makes it easy to see why. The industry legend counts Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani, and Sienna Miller amongst her clients.

5. MARIO DEDIVANOVIC

So excited to meet the new baby 👶 Congrats @kimkardashian ❤️ #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 6, 2015 at 3:34pm PST

As the go-to artist of Kim Kardashian who also hosts master classes so fans can learn his technique, Mario Dedivanovic is the king of contouring.

6. PATI DUBROFF

#fbf #goldenglobes prep time @katebosworth all rosey cheeks because of blush, me all rosey cheeks because of nerves... A photo posted by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Jan 15, 2016 at 11:45am PST

It's hard to name an A-list star Pati Dubroff hasn't worked with. The artist's classic, yet distinguishable looks are favored by Dakota Johnson, Kate Bosworth, Miley Cyrus, and Angelina Jolie, to name a few.

7. PAT MCGRATH

In the beauty world, it's tough to come across an artist that's more in-demand than Pat McGrath. She's worked on just about every celebrity and runway imaginable, not to mention her own collection of beauty products instantly sell-out.

8. JOYCE BONELLI

MY BEST FRIENDS ARE BETTER THAN YOURS😘 #BLESSED #ILOVEMYFAMILY #ILOVEMYLIFE A photo posted by jOYCEBONELLi™ (@joycebonelli) on Feb 4, 2016 at 11:37am PST

No one helps the Kardashians keep up with their ever-changing makeup looks quite like Joyce Bonelli.

9. MYLAH MORALES

#DIOR fashion show Tokyo. #MylahMoralesbeauty A photo posted by Glaminator Mylah Morales (@mylahmorales) on Jun 16, 2015 at 5:27am PDT

Mylah Morales work, work, work, work, work's her magic on Rihanna on a regular basis.

10. TOM PECHEUX

VISION OF LOVE ❤️ @mariahcarey #mariahcarey #makeupbytompecheux #bts from @harpersbazaarus shoot @jeanpaulgoude @carineroitfeld @olivierschawalder A photo posted by tompecheux (@tompecheux) on Sep 5, 2015 at 8:32am PDT

Not only does Cara Delevingne Mariah Carey, and Gisele Bündchen have Tom Pecheux on speed dial, but as the lead artist for Chanel, he also created the brand's quilted eyeshadow look from their Fall 2016 show.