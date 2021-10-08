Scientists Found That 82% of Waterproof Mascaras Have Toxic Chemicals in Them — Here's What to Shop Instead

So how do you shop for cosmetics that don't have PFAS in them when so many are flying under the radar? Peaslee says if it has "remarkable properties of being long-lasting or waterproof, those are the ones that most likely contain PFAS." If you're not sure, he recommends a simple test: Paint a piece of paper with a swatch of your lipstick or mascara, put a drop of water on it, and see if it's there the next morning. If it is, there's PFAS; if the water soaks into the paper within seconds, there's not.