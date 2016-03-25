Watch This Korean Beauty Blogger Transform Into Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and makeup magician Park Hye Min are hardly stranger twins IRL, but through the power of highly-skilled artistry, Min transforms herself into the singer and the result is so amazing we're kind of freaking out.



Posted on the Pony Makeup YouTube channel, Min uses beauty goodies like Benefit's Boing Full Coverage Concealer, LORAC's Pro Eye Shadow Palette, Tony Moly's Black Gel Eyeliner, and MAC Lip Pencil in Cherry to create Swift's signature makeup look (plus a host of Pony Makeup supplies, natch). She also contours her face to look like Calvin Harris' main squeeze down to the most minute details.

Needless to say, we're totally Impressed. Just when we thought it couldn't get any better than that Gigi Hadid makeup transformation, we have this. Who's next? Kendall Jenner? Chrissy Teigen? Bring it on, beauty vloggers.