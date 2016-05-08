Your Definitive Guide to Every Makeup Sponge on the Market

Marianne Mychaskiw
May 08, 2016

You may have started out with the OG BeautyBlender, but the recent wave of new shapes taking the makeup sponge aisle by storm are looking more and more appealing. Different makeup sponges create different finishes depending on how they're used, with some curves and points being more suited to your face than others. We broke down the uses behind some of the most popular shapes on the market, and how to tell which one is right for you. Keep reading to get a crash course on the makeup sponge category.

Round Disc Sponges

Getting your very first makeup compact is a pretty big deal in any beauty buff's life (you never forget, right?), and chances are, it came equipped with a round disc sponge applicator like MAC's. They're perfect for applying pressed powder, though we do recommend washing or swapping them out if they start to collect too much product.
 

Square Foundation Sponges

Often considered a gateway into the makeup sponge category, wedge versions like Ulta's get the job done to blend concealer and foundation onto your face, but may not have the precision of their more creatively-shaped counterparts on the market.

Thick Oval Sponges

Slightly thicker and larger than the traditional powder sponge, oval versions like Laura Mercier's are best used for applying cream foundations housed in a compact, but can also be used to blend out liquid and stick formulations as well. If you have trouble using the larger teardrop-shaped sponges (hey, it happens), these might be your best bet.

Teardrop Shaped Sponges

Once you've experienced the powers held by a damp BeautyBlender sponge, it is highly unlikely that you'll ever look back. Teardrop shaped sponges do pretty much everything, aside from the dishes—because we'd never subject our beloved foundation applicator to that kind of torture. The large end can be used to smooth over foundation, while the tapered point is perfect for blending concealer over more targeted areas of your face. We also love flipping it on its side to blend out those defined lines involved with contouring.

Sponges with a Tapered Point

The curved shape of Stila's Double-Ended Blending Sponge allows you to control the amount of coverage over a specific area. Here's how to use it: hold it directly where it curves inward to deliver a more opaque finish, while holding the rounded base produces a sheerer application. The super-pointed tip also allows you to get in areas your other sponge may have missed, like around your eyes or the corners of your nose.

Flat-Ended Sponges

One end of the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge can be used in the traditional sense of a foundation applicator, while the flat edge is perfect for applying highlighter directly onto your cheekbones, or applying contour cream to defined areas like your nose.

