Your Definitive Guide to Every Makeup Sponge on the Market

You may have started out with the OG BeautyBlender, but the recent wave of new shapes taking the makeup sponge aisle by storm are looking more and more appealing. Different makeup sponges create different finishes depending on how they're used, with some curves and points being more suited to your face than others. We broke down the uses behind some of the most popular shapes on the market, and how to tell which one is right for you. Keep reading to get a crash course on the makeup sponge category.