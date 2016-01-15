The Best Shadows and Liners for Every Eye Color

You’ve heard the age-old saying: The eyes are the windows to our souls. Since this idiom about one of our most dominant features seems to ring true, why not put your best eyes forward and make look them as gorgeous and enticing as possible? Choosing the right makeup shade for your eye color can make them look like bigger, brighter versions of themselves. All it takes is a little knowledge of the color wheel and the right products to use.

We’ve rounded up the best colors and products to use on your specific eye color. Whether your peepers are brown, blue, green, hazel, or gray, we’re betting there’s going to be a lot of gazing coming your way.

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hairstyle for Your Face Shape