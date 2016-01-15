The Best Shadows and Liners for Every Eye Color

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 15, 2016 @ 7:15 am

You’ve heard the age-old saying: The eyes are the windows to our souls. Since this idiom about one of our most dominant features seems to ring true, why not put your best eyes forward and make look them as gorgeous and enticing as possible? Choosing the right makeup shade for your eye color can make them look like bigger, brighter versions of themselves. All it takes is a little knowledge of the color wheel and the right products to use.

We’ve rounded up the best colors and products to use on your specific eye color. Whether your peepers are brown, blue, green, hazel, or gray, we’re betting there’s going to be a lot of gazing coming your way.

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

1 of 14 Courtesy

Brown Eyes

A gilded shadow will add warmth and bring out any flecks in brown eyes. Try a greenish-gold shade for a flattering wash of color that’s not too out of your comfort zone.
Shiseido $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Brown Eyes

While the contrast of a cobalt blue shadow or liner is guaranteed to make brown eyes pop, the vibrant shade can be a bit too much for the office. Instead, use a deep blue liner for your cat flick to liven up your peepers during daytime hours.

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Brown Eyes

Highlight your eye color with a shimmery copper shadow. When pared with a neutral base, this metallic will enhance a brown eye, and add texture to your makeup look.

Stila $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Blue Eyes

From eggplant to amethyst, any and every shade of purple will do wonders in accentuating blue eyes.

Bare Minerals $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Blue Eyes

A neutral palette of rich browns, gold, and dusty rose can be used to create a soft, subtle smoky eye, or coat the entire lid to make blue eyes pop.

Bobbi Brown $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Blue Eyes

Using a white liner as a highlighter is the oldest trick in the book to make eyes appear bigger and brighter, but if you’re blue-eyed, you should skip white—which can look unnatural—and use a beige liner instead.

Sephora Collection $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Green Eyes

It all comes down to the color wheel: Green’s complementary color is red, so shadows with red undertones—basically any shade of purple—will really enhance your eye color.

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Green Eyes

Taupe may be a subtle, neutral shade but with a little bit of added sheen, the color helps gorgeous green eyes majorly stand out.

Make Up For Ever $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Green Eyes

A jet-black liner can look too severe on light eyes, especially during office hours. Line your green peepers with a slate gray liner for a more subtle, but still impactful, effect.

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Hazel Eyes

Hazel eyes can get their shine on by sweeping a golden shadow across the entire lid or in the corners as a highlighter. This metallic enhances the brown and green flecks in your eyes and makes them appear more radiant.

Lancome $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Hazel Eyes

A smudgy, lived-in line of eggplant liner is a sultry way to make your eyes stand out. Since it’s on the opposite side of the color wheel, a deep purple hue provides a beautiful contrast to hazel.

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Hazel Eyes

An earthy brown can provide a great base for other shadows, or a soft hint of color that enhances the natural rich brown tones found in hazel eyes. This flattering effect can also be achieved by lining your eyes with a brown liner.

Nars $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Gray Eyes

Choosing a blue shadow with cool undertones will amplify your rare and beautiful eye color.
NYX $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Gray Eyes

Gray eyes can sometimes appear flat, but a shiny cat-flick or all-over wash of shimmery charcoal will add depth and enhance the color.

Burberry $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!