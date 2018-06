You may want to start filling your own shopping cart - if you don’t already have a vanity full of beauty goods, that is. Now we’re not just talking about souped–up shave kits, here. Brands like Clinique, DTRT, and Tom Ford are creating concealers, bronzers, BB creams, and more for men. Scroll down to see a few choice items that are strong enough for women, but made for the boys.