These Makeup Kit Essentials Will Fit in Any Bag
It wasn’t until late last year that I realized that my makeup kit was the culprit behind to extraordinarily heavy weight of my over-stuffed gym bag, and therefore my strained shoulders. Sick, and quite frankly, very tired of the pain and lugging the massive thing around Manhattan, I decided it was time to clear out and revamp my makeup kit, only packing easy-to-apply, multitasking essentials that would help me create a full, finished face for work in minutes — or, before someone steals the mirror I’m using in the locker room.
A little over a month into my resolution, I’ve found the winning makeup bag combo, and therefore have finally downgraded to a much smaller gym bag. Keep scrolling to check out (and shop) my makeup kit that fits in every bag I own.
Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Red Berry
If you're precise about it, red lipstick actually takes longer than 15 seconds to apply. And if I'm only giving myself five minutes, that time is precious. So, for my last step in the morning, I dab on this hydrating tinted lip oil from Clarins. It leaves my lips feeling moisturized and smooth and leaves behind a non-sticky glossy tint. While I prefer Red Berry, it's available in six other pretty shades.
Milani Most Wanted Mascara
A new Target discovery, the wallet-friendly tube rings in at only $9 a pop. The tube is slightly more slender than other mascaras out there, saving you room in a tiny makeup bag for another lipstick or a travel-size can of dry shampoo. The pigment is intense and makes your lashes pop. The formula plumps and curls each little hair, making you look way more awake than you likely are at 7:30 a.m.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
While Hourglass just launched a new liquid version of this cult-classic foundation, the iconic stick, which is available in 32 different skin tone options, lives in my makeup bag. It's spill-proof, waterproof, and a swipe on each cheek and down my nose is enough to cover my entire face in a natural, glowing finish.
Urban Decay Brow Endowed Volumizer
Long gone are the days where I packed a brow pencil, brow pomade, and a brow gel. When you need to save space and dig a natural, feathery brow look, there's only one product to turn to. This dual-sided brow invention from Urban Decay features a clear brow primer to plump up the hairs and hold everything in place, while the other side is dedicated to a tinted brow cream to fill in sparse spots and intensify your overall look.
Glossier Cloud Paint in Puff
I love Glossier's Cloud Paint because it's packaged in a travel-friendly-sized tube, and it's virtually impossible to mess up. A little goes a very, very, very long way. You only need the tiniest speck on your fingertip, and that's enough to create a rosy flush on both your cheeks. Dab, dab, dab, and you're set.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
With this launch, Rihanna created the concealer we've always wanted. Available in a ground-breaking 50 shades, the soft matte formula is perfect for covering up zits, evening out skin tone, or brightening up dark circles. It feels super lightweight, and depending on how much to apply, it can double as foundation. After I apply my Hourglass Stick Foundation, I dab this creamy formula under my eyes, on my chin, and on either side of my nose, and then I blend with my damp Beautyblender.
Beautyblender Blender Defender beautyblender Protective Case
It's incredibly important to keep your Beautyblender covered and safe from dirt, handbag dust, and bacteria. That's why this new breathable carrying case made my makeup kit. It keeps my Beautyblender clean andy dry in-between washes, and I never have to feel uneasy about pressing it against my skin.
Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick
For a glow that goes with any eye makeup or lipstick, I reach for Chanel's Multi-Use Glow Stick. The compact tube leaves behind a hydrating dewy sheen, rather than a metallic finish, which is ideal in the dead of winter.
Not only is it versatile, but it's easy to apply sans brush.