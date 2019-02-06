These Makeup Kit Essentials Will Fit in Any Bag

It wasn’t until late last year that I realized that my makeup kit was the culprit behind to extraordinarily heavy weight of my over-stuffed gym bag, and therefore my strained shoulders. Sick, and quite frankly, very tired of the pain and lugging the massive thing around Manhattan, I decided it was time to clear out and revamp my makeup kit, only packing easy-to-apply, multitasking essentials that would help me create a full, finished face for work in minutes — or, before someone steals the mirror I’m using in the locker room.

A little over a month into my resolution, I’ve found the winning makeup bag combo, and therefore have finally downgraded to a much smaller gym bag. Keep scrolling to check out (and shop) my makeup kit that fits in every bag I own.

