These Makeup Blurring Sticks Are Pretty Much IRL Photoshop

Designed to impart a soft-focus finish either over or under makeup, these translucent sticks have the amazing ability to bring Photoshop's blur tool into the real world, leaving behind poreless, line-free skin. Where foundations and concealers fail you (and ultimately crease), one quick swipe immediately fills in wrinkles on contact, and can be used either over or under your makeup. Even if you're going totally bare-faced, these products won't leave any obvious traces, and have such an airy texture, you'll probably forget you even have anything on. Shop our five favorites below.