These Makeup Blurring Sticks Are Pretty Much IRL Photoshop

Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 11, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Designed to impart a soft-focus finish either over or under makeup, these translucent sticks have the amazing ability to bring Photoshop's blur tool into the real world, leaving behind poreless, line-free skin. Where foundations and concealers fail you (and ultimately crease), one quick swipe immediately fills in wrinkles on contact, and can be used either over or under your makeup. Even if you're going totally bare-faced, these products won't leave any obvious traces, and have such an airy texture, you'll probably forget you even have anything on. Shop our five favorites below.

1 of 5 courtesy

Milk Makeup Blur Stick

Though we'd never completely break up with our foundation, Milk's Blurring Stick is a perfect alternative if you need to let your skin breathe for a hot minute. The netural tint is completely sheer, so it works against any skintone, and sensitive complexions need not worry—the formula imparts a pore-free finish without the use of silicone, so you don't have to worry about any unexpected breakouts.

Milk Makeup $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 courtesy

The Estee Edit Pore Vanishing Stick

Though it works beautifully as a primer, we love how we can rub this shine-reducing stick over any problem areas throughout the day without disrupting our makeup.

Estee Edit $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

Soap & Glory Kick Ass Blur and Brighten Concealer Crayon

Its large Crayola shape allows you to zero in on any hard-to-reach problem areas—like under your eyes, or beside your nose—and thanks to the roll-up mechanism, you don't have to hunt down a sharpener.

Soap & Glory $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5

Bobbi Brown Instant Confidence Stick

Even the deepest lines are softened on contact, and although the product is lightweight, it has serious staying power, so additional touch-ups won't be required.

Bobbi Brown $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 courtesy

Nudestix Blur Pencil

This tiny pencil fits perfectly into even the smallest clutches, and works wonders at filling in lines, but we especially love to use it as a primer for our matte liquid lipsticks for its ability to hide flaws and deliver ample hydration.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!