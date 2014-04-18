Makeup Artist Insider: The Details on all the Orphan Black Beauty Looks Before the Season 2 Premiere

BBC AMERICA
InStyle Staff
Apr 18, 2014 @ 5:02 pm

An all-new season of @OrphanBlack will be kicking off this Saturday on @BBCAmerica at 9 PM, and we scored the inside scoop on the makeup look for each of the clones, all played by actress Tatiana Maslany.  We got a chance to chat with Orphan Black head makeup artist Stephen Lynch, who gave us the behind-the-scenes details on the process of creating each clone’s unique look.  In addition to Maslany’s considerable acting chops – she sometimes shoots as three or four different characters in one day! – Lynch's makeup techniques help each clone achieve a signature look she can call her own.

Click through for the exclusive beauty secrets behind clones Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, and Cosima Niehaus, as well as details of a surprise from the upcoming season!

—Tessa Trudeau

© BBC AMERICA

Sarah Manning

Stephen explains that when creating Sarah's signature look, ''there has to be some danger and a sort of 'screw you' attitude. When people meet her, she wants them to be intimidated.'' Stephen exclusively tells InStyle.com that Sarah's look ''comes from the street. It's been around a long time, since the punk era in the mid-late 70s.'' Her makeup staples include sooty, shimmery charcoal eyeliner & shadow, and MAC lipgloss in ''Spite.''

© BBC AMERICA

A Beauty Evolution

When we first met Sarah, she was a bit rough around the edges and wore a much more dramatic look.  However, Stephen explains, as she evolved while impersonating Beth, ''she learned to do makeup Beth's way, which was a little more polished and professional, and we tried to merge the two looks.''  To achieve this new look, Stephen says, ''we kept her sooty, kind of punk eye shape, but we softened it into more chocolatey-bronze color to make her a little less hard-edged.''

© BBC AMERICA

Alison Hendrix

Stephen describes Alison as ''bright-eyed and bushy-tailed,'' so she is never without ''full-on eyes, cheeks, and lips.''  Alison's signature look revolves around popping pinks and deep purples, which includes MAC blush in ''Whole Lotta Love,'' Urban Decay eyeliner in ''Psychedelic Sister,'' and lips fully lined and filled in with Clarins ''Raspberry'' lipstick.

© BBC AMERICA

A Theatrical Look

According to Stephen, Alison ''always wants (to put) her best face forward.'' So, to create Alison's signature look, he uses a technique commonly used in musicals: ''her eyes are slightly winged and the top liner and the bottom liner don't meet – it's a little bit of a theatrical cheat to make your eyes look bigger.''

© BBC AMERICA

Cosima Niehaus

According to Stephen, ''Cosima is our alternative girl,'' and her appearance is based on what they've dubbed ''a Berkeley vibe.''  Her look includes bold brows, which are achieved using the Diorshow Brow Styler in Universal Brown, and heavily lined eyes, using Bobbi Brown gel liner.
© BBC AMERICA

All About the Eyes

When it comes to Cosima, Stephen explains, ''she's slightly more fair, a little more pale, and she wears next to no blush.''  To draw attention to her eyes, Stephen creates ''a peak on the outside of the eye and on the inside toward the nose.''
© BBC AMERICA

What the Clones Have in Common

The Diorshow Brow Styler in Universal Brown is used on all three clones, but varies in intensity from very little on Sarah and Alison, to heavily shaded on Cosima.a Stephen gushes, ''it’s kind of a genius product; it's one of our little secret weapons.''
© BBC AMERICA

Working on a Time Crunch

None of the three main clones wear nail polish, because there simply isn't enough time to change it when switching between each character.  The only clone who wears it is Rachel Duncan, who Stephen describes as ''the very, very polished corporate clone.''  He goes on to tell InStyle.com that he's ''pulling poor Tatiana in the chair three and four and five times a day to change her look,'' with only about an hour and a half allotted for each change.
© BBC AMERICA

You Can't Play Favorites

When asked which clone's look is his favorite to create, Stephen explains that ''you actually have to be in love with them all in a strange way'' in order to help create them.  On his relationship with Tatiana, Stephen laughs when describing the times that they're ''laughing so hard at whatever we're doing or forgetting who we're supposed to be creating at that moment that we'll collapse into fits of laughter and we can't stop.''
© Steve Wilkie for BBC AMERICA

What to Look Forward to this Season

Stephen exclusively tells InStyle.com that there will be a surprise in season 2 that ''will blow people's socks off.''  This shocker is something that Stephen, along with the show's hairdresser and Tatiana herself, has ''been experimenting with for 8 months.''  To catch the surprise, tune in Saturdays at 9 PM on BBC America.

