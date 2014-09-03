Charlotte Tilbury's Makeup Line Is Finally Available in the U.S.

Makeup fanatics, get excited: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty—the brand behind the gorgeous makeup looks seen on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Kate Moss—is finally launching stateside! Before the collection rolls out in Bergdorf Goodman stores next month, you can easily stock up on bestsellers, like the skin-transforming Magic Cream (what Tilbury refers to as a “push-up bra in a jar”) and, for a dose of drama, Full Fat Lashes mascara (above), online at beautylish.com.

To celebrate the big news, Tilbury shared the top 10 things she can’t live without, which includes everything from sexy stilettos, her signature handbag, and of course, quality time with her adorable son Flynn. See all of the beauty guru’s must-haves now in our gallery!