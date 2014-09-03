Charlotte Tilbury's Makeup Line Is Finally Available in the U.S.

Makeup fanatics, get excited: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty—the brand behind the gorgeous makeup looks seen on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Kate Moss—is finally launching stateside! Before the collection rolls out in Bergdorf Goodman stores next month, you can easily stock up on bestsellers, like the skin-transforming Magic Cream (what Tilbury refers to as a “push-up bra in a jar”) and, for a dose of drama, Full Fat Lashes mascara (above), online at beautylish.com.

To celebrate the big news, Tilbury shared the top 10 things she can’t live without, which includes everything from sexy stilettos, her signature handbag, and of course, quality time with her adorable son Flynn. See all of the beauty guru’s must-haves now in our gallery!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Magic Cream

"I never go anywhere without this magic dew of youth and luminosity ($95; beautylish.com). It floods the skin with moisture and turns around even the most dry, dehydrated and dull skin. I call it a push-up bra in a jar!"

2 of 10 Courtesy

Full Fat Lashes Mascara

"I used to cocktail up to five mascaras to achieve the effect I desired: curl, volume, length, separation and drama. My Full Fat Lashes is a five-star mascara ($29; beautylish.com) with a specially designed five-grooved brush which deposits product at the root and combs through for fluttering, bambi-esque lashes."

3 of 10 Gonzalo Azumendi/Getty Images

Tanit Goddess of Ibiza Necklace

"My mother bought a necklace for my 21st birthday and it reminds me of Ibiza, [Spain,] my home where I grew up and where I spend August every year."
4 of 10 Courtesy

High Heels

"If I wear flats, my personality feels flat too! Tom Ford told me that when women wear stilettos we naturally adapt our posture to be that of a classic mating position-boobs and bum are pronounced and legs are tall and muscular."
5 of 10 Jonelle Weaver/Getty Images

Hot water with lemon and Manuka honey

"I have to drink this detoxifying and hydrating concoction every day. Its kick-starts your metabolism and makes me feel human."
6 of 10 Courtesy

Flynn

“My 4-year-old son is hilarious. I love spending all of my free time with him.”
7 of 10 Courtesy

My Signature Prada Bag

"I take this everywhere with me, it’s like a Mary Poppins bag ($2,200; bergdorfgoodman.com) full of makeup, creams, vitamins drops, a good book, and my diary."
8 of 10 Courtesy

Diptyque Candles

"My house in Notting Hill, London, has Diptyque candles in every room. Figuer and Baies ($60 each; diptyqueparis.com) are my favorite scents."
9 of 10 Chris Price/Getty Images

An English Breakfast

"I love a proper English breakfast to start the day-eggs, bacon, tomatoes and granary bread, and an Earl Grey tea to top it off."
10 of 10 Courtesy

Madame: An Intimate Biography of Helena Rubinstein

"This is the inspirational story of someone who revolutionised women’s lives through cosmetics. I re-read this biography all the time ($4; amazon.com)."

