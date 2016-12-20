Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Is Leaving Bobbi Brown Cosmetics 

Bobbi Brown, the legendary makeup artist and one of the world’s leading beauty purveyors, is leaving her namesake cosmetics brand. According to WWD, the pro will leave the company by the end of the year, which means 2017 is already chock-full of shocking and unexpected changes within the beauty industry.

It’s always a surprise when a designer or a makeup artist decides to depart from the brand they built in his or her name, but this event seems almost more colossal because so many of us have had such a personal relationship with the cosmetics line for years, perhaps even since we were kids. WWD reports the brand, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, is sold in over 70 countries (!!!), and even in our own InStyle office, one beauty editor admits that it was the first makeup counter she ever visited—Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer ($27; nordstrom.com) for the win.

Over the years, Bobbi has even brought in celebrity faces to represent her product, like Katie Holmes and Kate Upton, two women that perfectly display the effortless, natural, radiant vibe of the collection

So what’s Bobbi got in the works? According to the WWD report, she issued a statement which explained the brand’s anniversary made her realize it was time to "start a new chapter and move on to new ventures.” And not to kill you with total anticipation, but she didn’t give any clues to what said chapter will entail.

But you don’t need to worry about spending your life savings stocking up on long-wear eyebrow pencils and those genius blush bricks for fear of them going MIA. Bobbi might be stepping aside, but the brand, known for making natural, soft, effective products to help you enhance your features, isn’t going anywhere. It’s reported the global brand president will continue to oversee the line.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Regrets Nothing—At Least in Regards to Her Makeup Choices

So while we wish Bobbi farewell, we also thank her for introducing us to one of the best gel eyeliner pots we’ve ever come in contact with, and selfishly hope she embarks on a journey that will result in more beauty goods for us to all enjoy.