The Best Unexpected Lip Colors for Brown Skin

Lipstick plays a special role in every lady's life, whether she is a certified beauty junkie or wants to find that perfect color for an event.

A certain shade can “yay or nay” your entire makeup look and serve as an unspoken accessory to outfits depending on tone and texture! “There are tons of out-of-the-norm color selections for brown skin girls these days,” says beauty vlogger and Sephora Senior Artist Terry Gomez.

Like most make-up lovers of the millennial generation, we have all grown fond, but a bit tired, of the traditional red, nude and even plum lip colors--we need more! The world may not know, but there are tons of unconventional choices ripe for the picking and waiting to be explored.

Check out these eccentric lip colors that look amazing against brown skin, and be ready to start your morning conversations with, “Girl, where did you get that lipstick from?”

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Chill Zone

“Deeper colors are of course easier for brown skin tones to pull off. Colors like Chill Zone are my favorites,” adds Gomez. “This long wearing matte lip color by Smashbox looks good on warm brown skin tones, with or without a lip liner, and will stay on all day.”

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Squid Ink

This rich noir is so pigmented, you can cover your lips in just one or two swipes.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Kale

An intense green that almost borders on black.

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Gothica

Atlanta-based makeup artist Mckenzie Mitchum enjoys brighter, unconventional colors when giving her clients some glam. “Gothica is great for clients that want something fun and different.” Pair this bronze, metallic lip color with a chocolate brown lip liner to define your lip look.

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Conspiracy 

“I have a thing for metallics, so Urban Decay’s new Conspiracy also looks great on brown skin tones," Mitchum adds. The textured, golden gilded color offers a nude look to brown skin tones but glimmers, so it’s perfect for festive occasions.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Echo

This navy blue lip creates a bold and daring look when paired with a nude eye.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Carina

Light up any event with this bright orange beauty.

NYX Wicked Lippie in Cold Hearted

Grey is the new neutral.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Madison

This long wear lip color is the perfect berry option for any brown girl. Define with a slightly darker lip liner to create an ombre lip look.

MAC Lipstick in Lust Extract

Rock this royal purple lip color to evoke a darker mood.

MAC Lipstick in Royally Riotous

Royally Riotous is a nude-ish lipstick with a twist. Try it on alone or layer a gloss on top to make it softer.

MAC ColourRocker Lipstick in Mean Green Machine

Leave them green with envy!

