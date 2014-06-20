Oh, Sugar! Celebrate National Candy Month with These Guilt-Free Nail Polishes

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 20, 2014 @ 1:03 pm

Summer is already off to a sweet start, with National Candy Month in full swing! We're taking this as an excuse to indulge in our favorite sugary treats throughout June (as if we needed one!), and to make things extra decadent, we're extending that feeling to our manicures.

If you're a Jolly Rancher kind of person, reach for Butter London’s Lolly Brights ($15 each; butterlondon.com) collection—each shade dries to an ultra-shiny hard candy finish, and we love how sweet each hue looks against a summer tan. In the spirit of all things sugar-coated and calorie-laden, we put together a list of our favorite candy-inspired nail polishes to give your mani a festive twist. From lacquers that dry to a gumdrop texture to dessert-esque pastels and even scented press-ons, we sampled every option, and the best part? No guilt or calories involved!

Click through our gallery to shop each product now.

Butter London Lolly Brights

In Chuffed, Airy Fairy, and Disco Biscuit, $15 each; butterlondon.com
Ciate Sugar Caviar Manicure

In Cotton Candy and Tutti Frutti, $13 per set of two; sephora.com.
Zoya Pixie Dust

In Vega, Cosmo, and Lux, $10 each; zoya.com.
Sephora Formula X, The Celestials

In Sci-Fi, Celestial, and Free Fall, $13 each; sephora.com.
Sally Hansen Sugar Shimmer

In Berried Under, Work of Tart, and Mint Tint, $6; target.com.
Nicole by OPI Gum Drops Nail Lacquer

In My Cherry Amour and Candy is Dandy, $8 each; ulta.com.
Hard Candy Sprinkles Nail Colors

In Jelly Bean Blue, Peach Pop, Pixie Pink, Pink Taffy, and Sweet Tooth, $4 each; walmart.com for store locations.
Essie Luxeffects

In A Cut Above, Sparkle on Top, and As Gold As It Gets, $9 each; essie.com.
Dylan's Candy Bar Scented Press-On Nail Sets

In Jelly Bean, Cotton Candy, Whirly Pop, and Sprinkles, $7 each; dylanscandybar.com.
Deborah Lippmann

In Candy Shop, and Mermaid's Dream, $20 each; deborahlippmann.com.

