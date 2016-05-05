Maisie Williams's Hair Buns Will Give You Life

After Khloe Kardashian, Maisie Williams is also jumping on the double buns bandwagon, and we couldn't be happier about that.

The actress is currently in London to promote the new season of Game of Thrones where she appeared on an episode of Alan Carr's Chatty Man show. Williams wore a short metallic dress and a pink lip, but her hair buns totally stole the show. So. CUTE — and totally channeling Baby Spice, no?

RELATED: This Baby Photo of Maisie Williams Proves She Was Born to Play Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

For all GoT fans, she also sounded off on how the cast of the show managed to keep Jon Snow's death a secret (what we refer to as the best kept secret in recent history).

"I took it upon myself to lie to absolutely every journalist, every fan and everyone that came up to me. It was really funny because fans would come up to me and be like 'I know you can't talk about it but is Jon Snow dead?,' all giggly and I'd be like 'Yeah he is dead,'" Williams said.

As long as she keeps giving us hair inspo, we really can't be mad at Maisie.