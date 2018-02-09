Everything You Need to Know About Magnetic Eyelashes

The boom of eyelash growth serums, lash extension and curling procedures, and lengthening mascaras should prove the point—the world is obsessed with the quest to longer, fuller eyelashes. But despite all this new beauty tech, applying false eyelashes is one tried-and-true trick that makeup artists and celebrities have been using for years. And the surge of magnetic eyelashes hitting the market proves this option isn't one to ignore.

How Magnetic Eyelashes Work

Once only adhered to your natural lash with adhesive glue, magnetic eyelashes secure to each other, and your lash line, with tiny magnets. The latest brand to launch this type of technology is celebrated falsies brand, Ardell. According to Jadene Munson, the Global Brand Ambassador, they "feature virtually invisible magnets placed along the lash line that lock together and secure the lash along your natural lash line." This brand's full strip lashes, specifically, feature four magnets for an impressive hold, while the accent lashes feature three magnets. Basically, you are sandwiching your natural eyelashes between two strips held together with magnetic force.

How to Apply Magnetic Eyelashes

It's relatively simple. Each product will differ slightly, so it's best to follow the instructions on the package. First, it's often recommended to trim the lash so it'll naturally fit along your natural lash line. Then, Munson recommends applying mascara to give your eyelashes more grip. For Ardell's strip eyelashes, the next step is to lay the Upper Magnetic Lash across the top of your lash line. Then, you place the Under Magnetic Lash from the tray and place it underneath your natural lash line. Thanks to the magnets, they will lock in place.

Another popular brand is One Two Cosmetics, seen above. These magnetic lashes come in full strips or half lashes to accent the outer corners. This brand's magnetic lashes also come with an applicator that looks a little like tweezers, but you can apply them with your fingers, too. The same logic applies—the upper lash is magnetically attracted to the bottom—but you can watch this short video for a visual breakdown.

To remove the Ardell lashes, Munson says to gently pull them apart by lifting the top lash up and pulling the bottom one down. You can also slide the top and bottom magnets away from each other "one by one." However, you should never pull them straight off, as this could harm your natural lashes. One Two recommends using your thumb and index finger to slide them apart.

The Best Magnetic Eyelashes

The two brands that are creating the most buzz are One Two ($69; onetwocosmetics.com) and Ardell ($14; ulta.com), both of which are reusable. When deciding between the two, consider the price-tag, and also the material used. And if you have sensitivities or allergies, this is extremely important. Ardell's are made with 100 percent human hair, while One Two's are synthetic. We should note that while they're easier to use than traditional glue-on lashes, there is still a slight learning curve. Make sure to give yourself a few test-runs before applying them for an important event. As far as options go, both of these brands offer different styles to choose from, whether it's a bold and glamorous look you're attempting to recreate, or something more subtle and natural.

Where to Buy Magnetic Eyelashes

You can pick up Ardell's magnetic eyelashes at stores like Ulta, Target, Walmart, and Sally Beauty stores. One Two Cosmetics' eyelashes are available on the brand's website.