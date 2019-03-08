100,000 People Bought This Butt Mask in Just Two Months

Image zoom Milles Studio/Stocksy

Spring just around the corner means two things are on our to-do list: finding the perfect swimsuit, and getting our bods looking tip-top for all the Instagrams we’ll be taking in said swimsuit. Here’s where MAELYS comes in.

Israeli brand MAELYS is new to the US scene, but it’s made quite the dramatic entrance since it landed at Sephora late last year. In just two months, the brand’s keystone product, a firming mask for your butt called B-Tight, sold over 100,000 units.

If you’re looking to pamper your booty and have a tush that looks happy and healthy come bikini season, here’s why this mask is the real deal: MAELYS Cosmetics’ B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask uses Kaolin clay to clear oil, blackheads, and blemishes from your pores, along with a ton of conditioning ingredients to hydrate, moisturize, and replenish your skin. Its ingredient list also includes caffeine from guarana fruit, which tightens your blood vessels and “wakes up” the skin.

In a survey of 150 users, MAELYS found that 90 percent of participants reported tighter skin, and 91 percent reported reduced cellulite. Sephora shoppers also love this mask, which has nearly 2,000 ❤s. One reviewer writes, “Amazing product! You can feel and see the difference it makes.”

Another customer says, “Love this! The booty mask has a nice tingle/burn sensation so it really feels like it is working and I have also seen the results!” Shop the butt mask that will reduce the appearance of cellulite and leave your booty looking firmer at Sephora.com for just $49.

Image zoom Sephora

To buy: $49; sephora.com