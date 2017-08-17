Brace Yourselves: Madonna's Skincare Line Is Launching in the U.S. 

Calling all Material Girls—next month, you'll be able to get your hands on Madonna's MDNA skincare line.

On the heels of Her Madgesty's 59th birthday yesterday, the icon has announced that her range, which has been available in Japan for years, would finally be launching stateside on September 26. You can expect to see the products online at mdnaskin.com and barneys.com, and in-person at Barneys locations later in the fall and spring, with the first MDNA Skin counters arriving at the department store's Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills outposts first.

"It's a line I use every day. Some things I use when I don't wear makeup and am not doing shows, and others are specifically good for having to apply makeup and be under stage lights," Madonna tells WWD. "I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it."

According to the publication, MDNA Skin will roll out with nine products to start—a face serum, eye serum, rose face mist, eye mask, mask remover sheets, a chrome clay mask, and later in the year, a finishing cream, something called a Reinvention Cream, and an onyx black beauty roller crafted out of high-density carbon and emits infrared rays. Madonna's favorite trick is to toss her eye masks in the freezer, and using a set right after getting out of bed in the morning. "As they thaw out on your face, the ice aspect reduces inflammation and the serum has hyaluronic acid in it," she explains. "I sleep on my face, so when I wake up, my eyes are always puffy so I really need them."

Open your hearts, and your wallets—the line will be priced between $50 for the eye mask, and $600 for a set including the Chrome Clay Mask and a removal/penetration device.