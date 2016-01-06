Remember Madison from 'Secret Life'? She Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Raise your hand if you secretly binge-watched Secret Life of the American Teenager before binge watching was a thing. Don't worry, you're not alone. We, too, were obsessed with the coming-of-age drama, which aired from 2008 - 2013 on ABC Family. So you can imagine our excitement when we spotted actress Renee Olstead, who played budding singer Madison Cooperstein, walking the red carpet at the 2016 People's Choice Awards on January 6.
*Fun fact: Olstead was also the little girl from the elevator in 13 Going on 30. We know, mind = blown.
While she's still rocking her signature red hair, she looks totally different now at 26. Olstead, who recently starred in the horror flick Unfriended, has a much more sophisticated personal style these days. Just one look at her Instagram feed and you can see how much Olstead enjoys getting glammed up (a girl after our own heart!). From overlining her lips to experimenting with dramatic cat eyes, she does it all. Check out some of our favorite selfies below and prepare to jaw drop.