Remember Madison from 'Secret Life'? She Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Raise your hand if you secretly binge-watched Secret Life of the American Teenager before binge watching was a thing. Don't worry, you're not alone. We, too, were obsessed with the coming-of-age drama, which aired from 2008 - 2013 on ABC Family. So you can imagine our excitement when we spotted actress Renee Olstead, who played budding singer Madison Cooperstein, walking the red carpet at the 2016 People's Choice Awards on January 6.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

*Fun fact: Olstead was also the little girl from the elevator in 13 Going on 30. We know, mind = blown.

While she's still rocking her signature red hair, she looks totally different now at 26. Olstead, who recently starred in the horror flick Unfriended, has a much more sophisticated personal style these days. Just one look at her Instagram feed and you can see how much Olstead enjoys getting glammed up (a girl after our own heart!). From overlining her lips to experimenting with dramatic cat eyes, she does it all. Check out some of our favorite selfies below and prepare to jaw drop.

Such a fun shoot with @chrisevanphotography today! Can't wait to see how all the photos come out! Liquid lipstick #veronica by @anastasiabeverlyhills Brows @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows A photo posted by Renee Olstead (@renee_olstead) on Dec 27, 2015 at 1:47pm PST

When you find cool glasses in your house... If they're yours, comment and I'll give them back! (Also, this only works if I know you) 😎😎😎 A photo posted by Renee Olstead (@renee_olstead) on Dec 21, 2015 at 10:33pm PST

❄️ I ❤️ Turtlenecks ❄️ & @gerardcosmetics #buttercup A photo posted by Renee Olstead (@renee_olstead) on Nov 16, 2015 at 2:35pm PST