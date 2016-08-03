Meet Maddie Ziegler's 4 Favorite Beauty Vloggers 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Dale Chong
Aug 03, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

When Maddie Ziegler isn’t working on Sia’s music videos or shelling out advice as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, the young starlet loves binging on YouTube videos. In fact, she’s obsessed with beauty vloggers—from dancing queen to beauty queen!

“I watch all these YouTubers that do makeup and then I buy all the products that they use,” Ziegler tells InStyle. “I will literally do a full face of makeup and then take it off and do another.”

The 13-year-old even geeks out when she sees her favorites in person. “I don’t fan girl over celebrities, I fan girl over YouTubers,” she says. “I just think that they are so talented and I love their videos more than anything else.”

So who are Ziegler’s favorite YouTube beauty experts to follow? Read on to find out and follow along.

RELATED: Sia and Maddie Ziegler are BFFs IRL

1. PatrickStarrr
​youtube.com/thepatrickstarr
Known as one of the best in the vlogging biz, Ziegler says he’s her favorite. "He said ‘I want to do your makeup on my channel!’”

 

One of the best days of my life! Anything can happen!!! This is my 2nd time in @sephora with @benefitcosmetics for the #Cheekathon Palette! Just remember... Being nice is free and saying hello is free! ⭐️ #benefit #benefitcosmetics

A photo posted by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:34pm PDT

2. NikkieTutorials
youtube.com/NikkieTutorials
This YouTuber does more than simple tutorials on how to achieve your favorite celebrity’s beauty look. She’ll also do fun and quirky videos inspired by SnapChat filters and more.

 

"I'm bored... play with me!" - Harley Quinn ❤️ NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: - FACE a. @kohgendo Aqua Foundation + @urbandecaycosmetics All Nighter Foundation b. @jouercosmetics "Peony" Blush c. @artistcouture Diamond Glow Powder "Coco Bling" ❥ use code NIKKIE to save $ - BROWS a. @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil b. @tartecosmetics Amazonian Clay Brow Mousse "Ash Blonde" c. @benefitcosmetics 3D BROWtones - EYES a. @sugarpill "Love+" Eyeshadow used for the red b. @morphebrushes 35B Palette used for the blue ❥ use code NIKKIE to save $ c. @urbandecaycosmetics Heavy Metal Glitter Liners over top for some glam d. #inglot Pure Pigment 75 on inner corners e. @lillylashes "Hollywood" Lashes ❥ use code NIKKIE to save $ - LIPS a. @jouercosmetics Lip Crème "Fraise Bonbon" ❥ use code NIKKIE to save $ - #nikkietutorials

A photo posted by NIKKIETUTORIALS (@nikkietutorials) on Aug 1, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

3. Jaclyn Hill 
youtube.com/Jaclynhill1
Jaclyn Hill, a professional makeup artist, uses her channel to share tutorials as well as reviews and beauty store hauls to show what she’s been using.

 

A photo posted by J A C L Y N (@jaclynhill) on Jul 8, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

4. Manny MUA
​youtube.com/MannyMUA733
Another male beauty guru, Manny MUA is a fun-loving makeup artist who believes that makeup should be free of any gender restrictions. He often posts videos to create favorite looks as well as fun challenges, such as the “Not My Arms Challenge.”

 

90s Grunge Baby Just filmed using the new @nikkietutorials X @toofaced Power of Makeup palette! Tutorial going up next week so proud of my baby! PS UHM see that little car on my finger? Means I'm going to see @fifthharmony sept 16 on their 7/27 tour! Sooo freaken stoked! I love them! who else is going?! #7/27 #livenation #fifthharmony #727tour

A photo posted by Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Jul 28, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

By following YouTube beauty gurus like these, Ziegler is sure to be an expert in the field. So can we expect her to create a channel of her own in the future? “I really want to, I just never have time,” she says. “But I’ve been wanting to so bad.”

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Dishes on Being a First-Time SYTYCD Judge

Check out Ziegler on So You Think You Can Dance, airing Monday nights on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!