This $34 Vitamin C Serum Rivals All the Pricier Brands I’ve Tried 

If I had a time machine, I would go back and slap some sunscreen into my teenage hands. Maybe then I could avoid the premature wrinkles, sun spots, and discoloration my 28-year-old skin is currently combatting. But until the day I can get my hands on said time machine, I’ll be slathering Mad Hippie’s affordable Vitamin C Serum on my sun-damaged skin morning and night to brighten, tone, and even out my complexion.
If you, too, fell victim to tanning beds and oils circa 2009, you’re probably also dealing with the annoying side effects of a bit too much sun exposure. Whether you’re staring down your first wrinkles or noticing sun spots on your cheeks, vitamin C is a holy grail, antioxidant-rich ingredient that helps to reduce and prevent skincare woes caused by UV-induced free radicals. And while there are plenty of vitamin C products on the market, Mad Hippie’s serum is the first I’ve found that fits my budget and lives up to my standards. It should come as no surprise, then, that my go-to skincare product was out of stock for weeks — but you can finally get your hands on it at Ulta for just $34.
In addition to vitamin C, Mad Hippie’s serum is loaded with vegan ingredients, vitamins, and nutrients that work to reduce signs of aging while hydrating the skin. These include hyaluronic acid and Konjac root flower, which both soothe and nourish your complexion. You’ll also find grapefruit extract, ferulic acid, vitamin E, and of course, vitamin C, all anti-aging powerhouses that combat fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. Finally, clary sage oil and chamomile work to calm the complexion and minimize discoloration, creating a thin protective layer on the skin that also prevents it from overdrying. The result is an all-in-one serum that brightens and tones without causing a tight, dehydrated feeling.
I’ve been experimenting with Vitamin C serums for years now; I’ve tried everything from high-end brands priced upwards of $200 to drugstore finds costing less than $10. Of all the potions I’ve slathered on my skin, Mad Hippies’ Vitamin C Serum is the first to give me the results I’m looking for (and at a price I’m comfortable with). Shop the game-changing brightening serum, below, before it inevitably sells out once again.
Shop now: $34; ulta.com