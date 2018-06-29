So Macy's Is Selling Braces Now?

Clothes and accessories, furniture and decor, hair care and makeup ... department stores—like Macy's—are known for carrying just about everything. But we never thought that they'd step into the dental scene. Yeah, I know it sounds confusing, but trust us, it'll all make sense by the end of this story.

Macy's has teamed up with SmileDirectClub. If you're not familiar with the brand, it's pretty much an answer to your prayers if you're looking for an affordable way to straighten your teeth without all of those extra trips to the dentist. How is that possible? Well, SmileDirectClub created at-home kits, so you can easily take your own dental impressions without leaving your house. Just bite down, mail them in, and wait for them to send your custom aligners.

The Macy's Smile Kit includes three trays (small, medium, and large) to determine the right size for your mouth, plus Bright On teeth whitening gel (hello, pearly white)—all for $79. Once sizing is figured out and you register at smiledirectclub.com, your requested tray size and putty are overnighted to you, so that you can take impressions and get started. Next, you'll start receiving custom invisible aligners in the mail, which are remotely created by a licensed dentist or orthodontist in your area. You can pay $1,850 up front or $250 down payment and $80 a month over a two-year period. But you don't have to wait 24 months to see results. On average, SmileDirecrtClub users have completely straightened their teeth in six months.

In the past, you could only get the original kits from SmileDirectClub's website or take 3D images at one of the brand's Smile Shops. But now, you can snag the Macy's Smile Kit, while you're picking up a new lipstick shade at the beauty counter. It's definitely a major way to step up your beauty game.