M•A•C Viva Glam + Ariana Grande Part 2 Is Coming Your Way 

Another day, another insanely gorgeous M•A•C Collection coming our way. Could you ask for better news on a Thursday? I believe the response you are looking for is "no." Hot off the presses, M•A•C is teaming up with pop princess, Ariana Grande for yet another Viva Glam Collection... and you guys, it's that good-good, if you know what I'm saying.

Starting on September 8th, you will be able to pick up the latest releases from M•A•C and our girl Ari at all M•A•C locations and online at maccosmetics.com. And now for the good part—what the releases will actually be.

Courtesy

Viva Glam Ariana Grande 2 is a deep cool pink (think bright orchid) that is supper sassy and has just the right amount of sex-appeal. And for those of you who want something a little more understated, there will also be a Lipglass released in a neutral mauve/nude pink. Something for everyone, really. Of course, the best part of this whole collection is that all proceeds go toward helping women, men, and children living with HIV/AIDS. They've raised $425 million to date, and we can't wait to contribute even more to the great cause.