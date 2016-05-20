M∙A∙C's Latest Lip Product Is Personalized Just for You 

M∙A∙C wants you to have a very personalized beauty experience — so much so that the company is launching a new lip product that will change its color based on your chemistry. How's that for custom?

The smart lip conditioner, dubbed the Tendertalk Lip Balm, has a formula that will nourish, hydrate, and condition your pout — and that's on top of its magical power to change its tint. It follows the trend of color-changing products we've seen popping up left and right. They're like mood rings for your face. Remember Lipstick Queen's Green blush? It's the same (very cool) concept.

There will be five shades you can choose from, like a peachy pink, red, and coral. Mark your calendars — June 9 is the date. We cannot wait to get our hands on one (or several) of those.

