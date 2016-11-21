MAC Created Fragrances Inspired by Cult-Classic Lipstick Shades

If scents are often linked to memories, it's likely MAC lipstick lovers will never forget this moment. The brand has announced a fragrance line totally inspired by the shades of cult-classic lipsticks.

The collection, #MACShadescents, consists of six different formulas bottled in packaging that mimics each corresponding lipstick shade, with a bouquet of notes to match the vibe. Basically, it's what you think those lipstick shades should smell like.

Ruby Woo, the rich and vibrant red hue that lands on just about every “It” list smells like deep red leather, while My Heroine, not to be confused with Lorde’s darker purple Pure Heroine, renders saffron and incense smoke.

Perhaps the perfume we’re most curious about has got to be Velvet Teddy, which holds notes of wild honey and creamy musk and simply sounds like something you’re supposed to be wearing on a 38 degree winter day.

The nose that prefers sugary sweet scents like Ariana Grande's "Sweet Like Candy" might just dig Candy Yum-Yum, a scent which is inspired by the hot pink lippie and smells like tropical fruit and cotton candy, as the name suggests.

The collection hits MACcosmetics.com and Macys.com on November 30 and in-stores on December 6, and we have a feeling they're gonna go fast.

If matching your lipstick to your perfume wasn’t a thing before, it definitely is now.