M•A•C's Bangin' Brilliant Collection Will Solve All Your Lipstick Probs

We love a good M•A•C release. Who the heck doesn't? It's a certain way to brighten our days. And the latest collection from M•A•C is going do that for you. Literally.

RELATED: The CMT Music Awards Beauty Looks You'll Want to Copy RN

Starting the month, at select M•A•C locations and online, their newest collection, Bangin' Brilliant will be available. And you guys, it looks good. It's a huge addition of 29 new lipstick shades (the colors are amazing), 24 new eyeshadows, and 6 new powder blushes. Best part? They're all here to stay.

Courtesy

RELATED: Here's Exactly How Miss USA Does Her Hair

We are counting our lucky stars over this. Seriously. Adding a new lavender lipstick to our collection, of which we won't have to worry about hoarding when it eventually sells out forever, is such a relief. If you're looking for some fun new additions, or to make a splash in your growing collection, there's definitely something in this for you. Or anyone because, let's be real, who the heck doesn't want to try lime green lipstick?!

#DayMade