MAC's Mini Lipstick Sets Are Cuter Than Your #MCM

Suffice it to say that the makeup world is on a mini lipstick kick.

On the heels of Tom Ford's Boys and Girls collection, MAC is rolling out two sets of five tiny lipsticks, and we have to admit, they're pretty freaking cute—as in, almost as cute as the one cat video we use to cheer ourselves up in the midst of a rough day, or our #MCM, who is our man but actually isn't our man and may or may not know we even exist in the first place.

The color scheme you choose sort of depends on your own personal preference, considering the shades included are universally flattering. Since you can pretty much fit the entire set in your makeup bag, you've got a shade for each day of the work week, plus countless options for mixing together your own customized hue.

The kits are exclusive to Macy's so you can find them online at macys.com now for $35 each—pretty sweet if you do the match, since you're basically getting the lipsticks at $7 a pop—or at your closest Macy's outpost.