Hey Girl, MAC's New Palettes Are As Colorful As Your Bold Personality

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 24, 2017

Thanks to MAC's latest collection of palettes, you can match your shadows to your personality, no online quiz required.

You know how everyone had a Spice Girl or member of the Sex and the City crew they related to the most? MAC basically is basically giving your makeup bag the same treatment with their upcoming Girls collection—that is, if either of the groups had six members. In February, we got a sneak peek at the Basic Bitch palette, unaware that it was part of a bigger collection, and today, the full six-palette range was revealed. Each one comes equipped with a highlighter and handful of eyeshadows that have been hand-picked to align with the tastes of Prissy Princesses and Mischief Minxes alike.

Check out each of the palettes below, and find them at MAC locations and online at maccosmetics.com starting August 3 for $40 a pop.

Basic Bitch

Who said being basic is a bad thing? These rich neutrals paired with an opalescent highlighter create countless looks, and flatter every skin tone of the spectrum

$40; available August 3. 

Mischief Minx

Want to channel your inner Monroe? These warm metallics work especially well with a feline flick of liner, though both nude and red lipsticks are flattering with any color combo you create. 

$40; available August 3. 

Prissy Princess

These soft champagne and ballerina pink tones can be used like your go-to neutrals, but impart a sweeter, more delicate vibe. 

$40; available August 3. 

Rockin' Rebel

Use the bold blue and green shadows as a pop color, or cover your entire lid in the saturated hues—do you, sister. 

$40; available August 3. 

Power Hungry

Shining bright like Rihanna just got a lot easier, thanks to these gilded shades.

$40; available August 3. 

Fashion Fanatic

It's runway, but with a twist of Jem and the Holograms for a truly, truly, truly outrageous end result.

$40; available August 3. 

