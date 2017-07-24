Hey Girl, MAC's New Palettes Are As Colorful As Your Bold Personality

Thanks to MAC's latest collection of palettes, you can match your shadows to your personality, no online quiz required.

You know how everyone had a Spice Girl or member of the Sex and the City crew they related to the most? MAC basically is basically giving your makeup bag the same treatment with their upcoming Girls collection—that is, if either of the groups had six members. In February, we got a sneak peek at the Basic Bitch palette, unaware that it was part of a bigger collection, and today, the full six-palette range was revealed. Each one comes equipped with a highlighter and handful of eyeshadows that have been hand-picked to align with the tastes of Prissy Princesses and Mischief Minxes alike.

Check out each of the palettes below, and find them at MAC locations and online at maccosmetics.com starting August 3 for $40 a pop.

