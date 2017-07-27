Here's How to Score a Free MAC Lipstick on National Lipstick Day

National Lipstick Day is this Saturday, July 29, and MAC is about to make the holiday especially memorable for all of us.

In celebration of the brand's Lips Lips Lips lineup, which features just about every color and finish imaginable, the brand is straight-up giving out free lipsticks to celebrate everyone's favorite beauty-centric holiday.

We're all familiar with the brand's Back to MAC program—take 6 empties and exchange it for a full-sized lipstick of your choosing. But for this occasion, no product packaging is required for you to score your signature hue. You practically just show up, and pick up a lipstick—not even kidding.

The promotion is going on as long as their supplies last, so you'll definitely want to get to your local MAC outpost early. Set your alarms, line up accordingly, and may the odds be ever in your favor.