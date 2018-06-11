I’m incredibly loyal to my eyebrow pencil. Even though hundreds of products come across my desk, I’ve used the same one for going on three years. It's not too expensive, and it's helped me achieve the feathery, full brows I've long envied. People think they're natural, so it gets the job done. But thanks to MAC's latest eyebrow launch, my favorite has some competition.

In my opinion, this pencil is the one thing you should be buying at the MAC counter right now. The MAC Eyebrow Styler ($19; nordstrom.com) has been around for a while, but it just recently got two major updates.

The pencil, which is available in eight different shades, is now waterproof, so you can count on having smear-less, full brows all day long. Along with a good lip balm and SPF, this will finish off my go-to summer beauty look.

It features an incredibly tiny tip, so you can draw on the thinnest faux hairs in areas that are hard to specifically target with a bigger pencil. In addition, MAC added a spoolie on the other end so you can blend in the strokes and brush your brows up into that feathery shape.

Out of all the shades, I prefer Fling, a taupe that's perfect for dark blondes. It creates a strong, bold brow without looking too Instagram-y.

So next time you find yourself near a MAC counter, go ahead and pick up that lipstick (it's always worth it), but add this to your purchase, too.