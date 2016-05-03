MAC Is Calling on You to Create Its Next Major Lipstick Shade

If you’re the type of beauty girl who likes to put her own personal touch on any and all products, then MAC has the challenge for you. The beauty giant is calling on their loyalists to participate in their new project MAC Mix + Mash.

The premise is simple, with MAC prompting their followers with this call to action: “We’re challenging you to invent your very own Lipstick shade by mashing up all the Lipstick shades you want. Share it by using #MACMixMash and let us know the products you used.”

Not surprisingly, the submissions are already rolling in, and they’re absolutely gorgeous.

Personally, we didn’t think MAC lippie shades could get any more stunning, but obviously their fans are out-of-the-box thinkers who know a good mash-up when they see one. Like this galactic-looking color invention.

Why do I have the sudden urge to stay up all night mixing my lipsticks together? Oh, because maybe, just maybe, I could come up with something as pretty as this.

MAC hasn’t mentioned whether or not they’ll use any of the combo submissions to create an actual packaged lipstick of the new hues, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed. These shades are too amazing not to be formulated and tubed.