MAC Is Calling on You to Create Its Next Major Lipstick Shade

Mixin’ and mashin’.
If you’re the type of beauty girl who likes to put her own personal touch on any and all products, then MAC has the challenge for you. The beauty giant is calling on their loyalists to participate in their new project MAC Mix + Mash.
M∙A∙C is about creativity, ingenuity and originality. And so are you! We’re challenging you to invent your very own Lipstick shade by mashing up all the Lipstick shades you want. Share it by using #MACMixMash and let us know the products you used. We’ll be posting some of the genius colour concoctions on our social channels! www.MACMixMash.com
The premise is simple, with MAC prompting their followers with this call to action: “We’re challenging you to invent your very own Lipstick shade by mashing up all the Lipstick shades you want. Share it by using #MACMixMash and let us know the products you used.”Not surprisingly, the submissions are already rolling in, and they’re absolutely gorgeous.
Personally, we didn’t think MAC lippie shades could get any more stunning, but obviously their fans are out-of-the-box thinkers who know a good mash-up when they see one. Like this galactic-looking color invention.
Why do I have the sudden urge to stay up all night mixing my lipsticks together? Oh, because maybe, just maybe, I could come up with something as pretty as this.
Glitter Rebel #regram from @wendycharlotte at M·A·C IFC in Hong Kong - Created using Lip Pencil in Burgundy, Lipstick in Rebel, Prep + Prime Highlighter on the lower lip for a light boost, topped with Glitter in Reflects Transparent Teal and Lipglass in Clear. #MACArtistChallenge #MACHongKong #MACCosmetics #MACMixMash #strobing
Pink kiss #regram from @nastya__blush at M∙A∙C Palladium in Prague, Czech Republic - Created using Lip Pencil in Embrace Me, mixing Pigment in Naked, Magenta Madness and Neo-Orange, and topping with Lipglass in Clear. #MACArtistChallenge #MACCosmetics #MACPrague #MyArtistCommunity #MyArtistCommunityCES #MACMixMash
MAC hasn’t mentioned whether or not they’ll use any of the combo submissions to create an actual packaged lipstick of the new hues, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed. These shades are too amazing not to be formulated and tubed.