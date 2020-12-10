This Scrub Has 12,000 Five-Star Ratings From Amazon Shoppers Who Say It Makes Their Skin ‘Look Ten Years Younger’
Looking at a pros-and-cons list for winter, it’s pretty unbalanced. On the pros side, we have cozy sweaters, festive home decor, hot chocolate, and candles that smell like an Austrian forest. For cons, the days get shorter, the weather becomes so frigid that you can’t venture outside without six layers and fuzzy boots, and our skin bears the brunt of humidity’s absence, turning dry before our eyes. You might not expect that rubbing your body down with exfoliating salt would be a fix for dry skin, but according to 7,600 five-star Amazon reviews for the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub, you’d be wrong. If you listen to them, you’d be silky soft, moisturized, smooth, and wrong.
That’s because it’s not just any salt. Currently the number one best-selling body scrub on Amazon, the M3 scrub features an ingredient list that’s short, sweet, and junk-free. It includes Himalayan salt, sweet almond oil, glycerin, grape seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and lychee fruit essential oil, rounded out by vitamin E, aloe vera leaf juice, collagen, and a fruit cell culture extract. This combination of exfoliating salt and moisturizing oils has left an army of people raving that it makes their skin feel like a baby’s bottom. Others compared their post-scrub skin to velvet, saying it leaves them free of dead skin and with feet that feel “brand new” (my elephant soles would like a word).
If you have sensitive skin, it’s easy to think that rubbing chunks of salt onto your body wouldn’t bode well. Yet a chorus of people said that the M3 scrub doesn’t pose a problem. “It leaves your skin clean and glowing,” wrote one shopper, adding that they have sensitive skin but haven’t seen any irritation from the product. Another noted that their skin is dry, sensitive, and prone to chapping in cold weather, and they go on outdoor walks daily (I write … from bed), but that a little of the scrub on a washcloth “removes the dead skin and leaves my face feeling soft, smooth and moist.” They’ve even stopped getting zits underneath their face mask, they say — the elusive holy-grail result.
On the topic of zits, reviewers also mentioned that blackheads leave town as soon as the scrub gets involved. One person even called it “ a blackhead eraser.” “This stuff is amazing, it’s like nothing I’ve ever used,” they said. “The way your skin feels after — it’s amazing. I’m a customer for life, straight up. This is the ONLY thing I have found that actually helps me and clears out my pores other than actually extracting with tools.”
The scrub’s talent for surfacing smooth skin also works on cellulite, 112 reviewers claim, with shoppers saying it left their thighs soft and smooth. One even called it “the best product” they've ever used on their skin. “My skin looks 10 years younger,” the shopper continued. “This scrub has improved the elasticity of my skin. Goodbye cellulite and all facial issues. My skin looks radiant, glowing, and young again. This is a must have product in my bathroom.”
The smell of the lychee essential oil is also incredible, an element that comes up in no less than 1,317 reviews, even for people who’ve tried every scrub under the weak winter sun. “I have used many different scrubs, from apricot to homemade ones,” one shopper commented. “The scent is by far the best I’ve ever had in a scrub. And my face feels great afterwards.”
Considering all of these benefits, the scrub’s price of $29 makes sense. Whether you’re facing cold weather daily or planning on hibernating for the rest of winter, this scrub might just be the answer to rough, dry skin or bumps that may accumulate from sitting on your couch 60 hours a week — no judgement.