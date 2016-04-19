M•A•C's New Collection Will Give You Major '90s Flashbacks

M•A•C is on a serious roll where pop culture makeup collection collaborations are concerned. It was only a week ago that the brand gave us a peek at the forthcoming Selena line, and less than a month ago since they teased an out-of-this-world Star Trek collection. Fans freaked out over the thought of both, but this latest collection is really stirring up some excitement, especially within the “kids of the ‘90s” market.

If you were born anywhere from the late ‘70s to the early ‘90s, you probably had at least a couple — but probably more — Good Luck Trolls. They were as ugly as they were endearing with their bejeweled bellies and wayward rainbow hair.

Courtesy of Brand

The #MACGoodLuckTrolls makeup collection will debut in August and is inspired by those familiar splashy colors the Trolls wore so well. For example, you can look forward to a magenta lipglass with pink and blue glitter called “Bubble Butt” and a sheer, lime-yellow cremesheen lipstick called “Can’t Be Tamed.” You can also expect a lot of rich blues — Midnight Troll matte lipstick, Atlantic Blue matte eyeshadow, and Tease and Thank You bright cobalt blue Chroma Glaze — as well as teals, yellows, greens, and pinks.

Prices fall within the typical M•A•C range, including $18 for lipstick, $16 for lipglass, $17 for eye shadow, $23 for pigment, $23 for glitter, and $27 for beauty powder. The collection will be available for purcahse online July 28, 2016 and in stores August 4.

So will you break out your old Trolls to celebrate? We probably will just might.