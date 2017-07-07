The Most Luxurious Hand Soaps to Stock in Your Bathroom

Mike Kemp / Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Jul 07, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Hand washing isn’t the most tantalizing process, but it’s one that we must be diligent about since lathering up is still the best way to stop spreading cold and flu germs. However, stocking your bathroom with soaps formulated with enriched ingredients and packed in luxe bottles, will enhance the mundane task—and impress anyone you have over with your good taste.

The following seven hand soaps will make you want to wash for the full recommended 20 seconds to guarantee you’ve properly cleaned your entire hands, including the backs, palms, under your nails, and in-between your fingers. Read on and start scrubbing.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Aēsop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Aēsop’s mix of mandarin orange, cedarwood, and lavender smells just as divine as it makes your hands soft and smooth.

Aesop $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Byredo Vetyver Hand Wash

Byredo wins the hand washing game—and a permanent place on our sinks—with its luxurious new earthy-clean fragranced soap.

Byredo $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Philip B Lavender Hand Wash

The grand supreme of hand cleansing: Philip B’s pure provençal lavender-infused soap contains natural antiseptic properties and its opulent bottle guarantees its status as a bathroom staple. 

Philip B $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Diptyque Paris Floral Softening Hand Wash

As they say, once you go Diptyque, you never go back. The brand’s elegant hand wash gently hydrates, soothes, and tones hands with one of its signature calming floral scents.

Diptyque $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Nest Japanese Black Currant Liquid Soap

The alluring scent of Japanese black currant will make bathrooms smell inviting, and its natural plant extracts and antioxidants will cleanse hands without drying them out.

 

NEST $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash 

Moms love it, your friends love it, and so do you. This hand wash edition of Jo Malone London’s crisp and spicy fragrance is a bathroom staple. 

Jo Malone London $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

L'Occitane Lavender Shea Liquid Soap

A foolproof way to make sure all of your dinner party guests stay relaxed and in good spirits: stocking L’Occitane’s calming and moisturizing lavender-scented hand wash on your bathroom sink. 

L'Occitane $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Hand & Body Cleanser 

A soap with any other rose scent would never smell as sweet. Jo Loves blends the classic floral note with fresh lemon for unexpected scent that will actually make you look forward to washing your hands. 

Jo Loves $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Malin+Goetz Lime Hand Wash 

This foaming citrus hand wash leaves cleanse skin without stripping skin of its essential oils. Bonus: The bottle is every minimalist’s dream. 

Malin+Goetz $22 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!