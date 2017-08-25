Lush's New Face Masks Feel Like Actual Jelly

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 25, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Finally, Lush is about to settle the debate started by Destiny's Child almost 16 years ago. Are we ready for this jelly? We can only hope so.

We've seen our fair share of face masks in varying forms over the years—the traditional mud, clay, or cream mixes further expanded into sheet, peel-off, and bubbling sheet formations, and now everyone's favorite bath bomb giant is introducing jelly face masks to the market. They've got the texture of a Jell-O shot, but are jam-packed with ingredients that give your skin some extra love. The hero ingredient in the formula is carrageenan extract, which comes from Irish moss seaweed and is responsible for the jelly base, and the range includes 5 masks designed to tackle every issue. The method isn't incredibly different from that of the rest of your face masks—simply scoop out your desired amount, work it over your skin until it turns into a cream, and allow the formula to do its thing for roughly 10 minutes.

Find the masks at Lush locations and online at lushusa.com starting September 1, and scroll down to get a sneak peek at each one.

1,000 Milihelens

Consider this mask to be the equivalent of a detoxing green juice for your face. The mix of green tea powder, witch hazel, and apple juice draw out impurities, leaving your skin toned and glowing. 

Bunny Moon

Aside from conjuring up Sailor Moon images in your head, Bunny Moon is perfect for dry or irritated skin with its honey and chamomile-rich formula. The gold dust used in the mix is also just fun and extra in a J. Lo kind of way.

Birth of Venus

Consider this aquatic mix of seaweed and rose petals to be the answer to your summer skin woes. Like a day at the beach, 10 minutes in this mask provide a calming effect for you and your complexion. 

Just to Clarify

The refreshing mix of grapefuit, orange, and papaya help you brighten up, while the bamboo stem extract provides some mild exfoliation. 

FOMO

Oily skin types will love the balancing act ingredients like calamine powder and rose absolute perform. 

