Things You Didn't Know: Lush Has a Subscription Service

Confession: We basically hoard Lush bath bombs and body butters to the point that our friends, significant others, and roommates regularly threaten to call A&E on us. It seems like we're constantly running out of our staples, so it only makes sense to buy them in bulk, right? Thanks to the brand's subscription service, we never have to leave a Lush store with more bags than we'd typically lug from the grocery store ever again. Though the service isn't exactly new news for people who avidly follow the brand, it's certainly a surprise for us. With the new site update, an option underneath the Add to Basket button gives you the choice to either buy the product once, or order a subscription.

It's basically like Blue Ribbon's weekly meal kit, but for bath bombs.

VIDEO: The Making Of A LUSH Bath Bomb

It's not restricted to just the bath bomb section, either. All products on the Lush website can be given the subscription treatment, which you can manage online. The service can be applied to single products, or everything in your cart, with a range from every 1 to 6 months. Head over to lushusa.com now to stock up.