Lupita Nyong'o's Latest Look Will Convince You to Put Down Your Go-To Eyeliner Pencil and Try Something New

Now that all of the heat waves, heat domes, and humidity traps are over (hopefully?!), we can finally think about upping our makeup game again. Sure, eyeliner in 120 degree weather is possible, but it's also possible that it will end up in your eyes and/or all over your face. And let's be honest, there are few things worse than watery eyes undoing all of your makeup.

But now that we're moving on to cooler days where sweat does not drip off our faces within two seconds of stepping outside, we're ready for some risks, and Lupita Nyong'o and her makeup artist Nick Barose just gave us the perfect look to copy. If nothing less, it's an excuse to test out something other than your standard black eyeliner pencil.

RELATED: Irene Kim Anticipated Your Worst Travel Beauty Nightmare and Solved It

The blue and white stripes @delpozo dress on @lupitanyongo called for something graphic and quirky 👌🏿🙇🏻👀🙋🏾🦄 Drawing inspiration from a lot of the 60s make up when Colours that might seem too " pasty" like chalky white, really light pink, etc was the norm ( think Mary Quant 🌸 ✌🏽️🙇🏻🎶) graphic white eyeliner @lancomeofficial #DramaLiqui Pencil in French lace + custom greyish nude mouth, Nude lips can look too " Regular" but if you add some strange undertone to it like, grey, it will instantly add drama but still staying neutral so even tho it's statement making but it's not a loud colour. We sketched a bit of grey eyeliner pencil ( @lancomeofficial Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Gris Rivoli) on top of her light nude lipstick to get that custom greyish shade ( and my rule of thumb is, if the foundation look fresh, you can go a bit odd and fun with the rest because why not!) ✌🏽️👀💥💥💥 #lupitanyongo #Delpozo #Lancome #LancomeRedCarpet #GraphicMakeup #Makeup #Beauty #fun #Colours #GreyLips @micaelaerlanger @lacyredway @rscapellan @margauxlee @xclusiveartists A photo posted by Nick Barose (@dilokritbarose) on Aug 28, 2016 at 3:46am PDT

This actress has been known to take major beauty risks (still thinking about that blue lipstick at the Star Wars premiere), and they always pay off. Case in point: this white matte eyeliner that is giving us major spacey and 1960s vibes. Luckily, Nick shared a quick how-to, including the exact products he used to create Lupita's makeup.

The show-stopping pencil used for the look was Lancôme's Drama Liqui-Pencil in French Lace ($23; sephora.com). We imagine using this gem of a product is just one of the many perks of being the face of Lancôme.