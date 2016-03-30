Inside Lululemon Lab, the Brand's New Concept Store 

Lululemon is expanding its empire with a new concept store, and New York City is home to the first Stateside location.

Called Lululemon Lab, the shop serves as both a retail space and a design incubator, featuring limited-edition pieces that are created right there within the space. The very first Lab store launched in the brand’s hometown of Vancouver in 2009 and now, the lab has finally arrived to the U.S. (bonus for us athleisure fanatics).

How does it differ from your average Lululemon space, you ask? First, it’s half store and half design workshop, so you shop in the front while designers are hard at work sewing your pieces in the back (helming the design studio is former Theory and John Varvatos designer Marcus LeBlanc).

Courtesy

Unlike the traditional Lululemon, in which seemingly never-ending quantities of the brand’s signature pants, tanks and sports bras are sold, merch within the Lab includes a collection of functional, versatile, and one-of-a-kind tailored pieces designed to address the needs of a New Yorker’s commute (and will be tailored to the needs of each new city they launch in). So, it’s not so much about workout clothes as it is about easy pieces that get you to-and-fro in style. In addition, everything is limited edition and not sold online, so you really are getting a piece that's unique.

Courtesy

For now, this is the only Lab store in the works, but here’s to hoping more concept stores pop up around the rest of the country soon.

Lululemon lab is located at 50 Bond Street in New York City.