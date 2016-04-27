You Need to See Lucy Hale's Beauty Look in the New Foy Vance Video

Guys, remember when Lucy Hale dyed her hair red and she announced it on Instagram? Well, we didn't quite get the Adele reference in her caption back then, but now it all makes sense. It turns out that Hale was in the middle of shooting a video for Foy Vance's new track "She Burns," and the clip just dropped.

You absolutely must watch it if you want to see Lucy Hale like you've never seen her before. Her look is not only Adele-inspired with her cat eye and tousled bob, but interestingly enough, when Hale cries, her makeup remains intact.

The proof is at the 3:12 mark. You'll also probably enjoy the cool, vintage vibe to the black-and-white video. It grabs you from the very beginning, and you just can't take your eyes off of Hale. Check it out:

Oh, and good luck with getting the song out of your head.