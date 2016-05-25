Lucy Hale's Secret Work Project Includes the Sexiest Eye Makeup

Update: Hale's secret project turned out to be a four-minute short movie, Waiting on Roxie, that she produced and stars in, according to Refinery29 that has the exclusive. In it, the actress plays a burlesque dancer getting ready for her show.

Stop whatever you are doing because you're going to want to see this. No, it's not A's latest updates, but it is one makeup development from a Little Liar you L-O-V-E.

Lucy Hale just Instagrammed the sexiest photo of her and captioned it: "Coming later today ..." So even though we're dying to know what her new project is, we must say she already gave us all the makeup inspo we needed just with this one single snap.

First of all, we probably wouldn't have recognized her in the photo because of the mask she's wearing and her blonde, curly hair (which she dyed back in February). But her eye makeup is what blew us away — a combination of dark smoky eye and shimmery bronze shadow. Umm, and then, of course, there is that red bodice.

Coming later today ... A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 25, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

Stay tuned for details. We can't wait to find out more about this new project, and we're hoping deep down in our hearts it's a beauty collab.