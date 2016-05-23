Lucy Hale's Braided Ponytail at the Billboard Music Awards Is the Stuff of Dreams

Celebs definitely brought their A-game to last night's Billboard Music Awards, and we saw so many looks we can't wait to copy — Keke Palmer's incredibly cool topknot, for starters.

Lucy Hale, though, delivered the surprise of the evening — and what a pretty surprise that was.

When we saw the actress on the red carpet, we initially thought she had styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, but it turned out that it was so much more than that. Her hairstylist, Kristin Ess, crafted a French braid that started at the crown of Hale's head and ended in a pony. The addition of the braid totally freshened up the classic 'do.

And if you can remember Hale's hair accurately when it's not in an updo, you know she only has a lob. This pretty much proved that you don't need to have long locks to pull off this plait-meets-ponytail.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

because you never get to see the fun stuff in the back 💕 #bbmas A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on May 22, 2016 at 7:54pm PDT

This would be Lucy Hale serving up major #hairinspo...yet again.